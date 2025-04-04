"Dork": Fans lash out at analyst claiming The Masters’ iconic food is not good

The Masters Tournament is set to take place next week. A journalist recently shared the Taste Of The Masters kit from the upcoming golf major. Sports business analyst Darren Rovell claimed that the food at the event is not good. Fans disagreed with his opinion on X (previously Twitter).

The iconic Masters platter consists of pimento sheese sandwich, egg salad sandwich, club sandwich, and domestic beers. According to the on-site prices and Golf Digest journalist Jamie Kennedy tweet, the platter costs more or less about $30. Shortly after that, Rovell's statement claimed that the Taste Of The Masters doesn't live upto the expected standard. Check it out.

"Spoiler Alert. It tastes as good as the price. Not a single item outside Augusta National would get any attention on its merits alone. There, I said it."

ForePlayPod shared a screenshot of Rovell's repost, along with the journalist's tweet revealing the price of the platter:

Over the years, sports tournaments and different events have introduced food items or platters with high prices. But at Augusta National, the iconic food has remained at a low price. After Rovell took a shot at the price and quality of food, fans shared their thoughts on his comments.

"Rovell is a dork," a fan slammed the analyst.

"Spoiler alert. Darren Rovell sucks," another fan wrote down.

"Darren is a little j gremlin. Possibly the worst take I’ve seen that’s just farming engagement and desperate for attention," a user wrote.

Fans were quick to point out the less expensive, yet tasteful food items that are available at Augusta. They further slammed Darren for his take on the Taste Of The Masters platter.

"The masters has the most well run concessions line with cheap beer and cheep, perfectly fine tasty snacks…Darren raves about ballpark food like donut double cheese burgers and bullshit nachos in a helmet," another one added.

"Darren makes a living reviewing ridiculous ballpark concession stand items so I’m not shocked he doesn’t get it," another fan posted.

"Worst take maybe ever for a guy full of horrible takes," another golf fan wrote.

The Masters is all set to start from April 10, 2025 at the Augusta National Golf Club. Scottie Scheffler will be defending his 2024 title, as he will compete against other top professional golfers to fight for the green jacket.

The Masters 2024 top-20 leaderboard explored

Last year, Scheffler won at Augusta National Golf Club, earning his second Masters win. Ludvig Aberg missed out the first place by a margin of 4 strokes, finishing second on his Masters debut.

Here's a look at the top 20 players in The Masters leaderboard from 2024:

1: Scottie Scheffler, 277 (-11)

2: Ludvig Aberg, 281 (-7)

T3: Tommy Fleetwood, 284 (-4)

T3: Max Homa, 284 (-4)

T3: Collin Morikawa, 284 (-4)

T6: Bryson DeChambeau, 286 (-2)

T6: Cameron Smith, 286 (-2)

8: Xander Schauffele, 287 (-1)

T9: Tyrrell Hatton, 288 (E)

T9: Cameron Young, 288 (E)

T9: Will Zalatoris, 288 (E)

T12: Cameron Davis, 289 (+1)

T12: Matthieu Pavon, 289 (+1)

T12: Patrick Reed, 289 (+1)

T12: Adam Schenk, 289 (+1)

T16: An Byeong Hun, 290 (+2)

T16: Nicolai Højgaard, 290 (+2)

T16: Chris Kirk, 290 (+2)

T16: Sepp Straka, 290 (+2)

T20: Lucas Glover, 291 (+3)

T20: Taylor Moore, 291 (+3)

