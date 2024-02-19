"Double check that scorecard" - Jordan Spieth takes a swipe at himself while lauding Hideki Matsuyama for The Genesis Invitational 2024 win

Jordan Spieth took a dig at himself while congratulating Hideki Matsuyama for winning the Genesis Invitational 2024.

Matsuyama was six strokes behind 54-hole leader Patrick Cantlay ahead of the final round of the Genesis Invitational on Sunday. However, he shot an incredible 9-under-62 to win his ninth title on the PGA Tour, surpassing K.J. Choi for most wins by an Asian-born player on the tour. He aggregated at 17-under to beat Will Zalatoris and Luke List by three strokes.

Following Matsuyama's incredible comeback on Sunday, Jordan Spieth took to X to congratulate him. However, his congratulatory message comprised a bit of self-trolling.

"Great playing Hideki! Just make sure you double check that scorecard… 🤷‍♂️," he wrote.

For the uninitiated, Spieth was disqualified for signing the wrong scorecard during the second round of the Genesis Invitational. He had made a bogey on the fourth hole but ended up signing for par, which caused his disqualification after the round.

For Matsuyama, this was his first win in more than two years, as his last triumph on the PGA Tour was the 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii. He started the final day at Riviera with three back-to-back birdies. On the back nine, he went on a full birdie spree and sank a pair of three back-to-back birdies.

Will Zalatoris carded a 2-under 69 in the fourth round to aggregate at 14-under, along with Luke List, who shot back to back 68 on Sunday. Cantlay, who was yet to lose a lead, shot 1-over 72 in the final round, registering his worst round of the week. However, his performance worsened over the days, as he had shot 64 on Thursday, and the rest of the rounds were worse than the previous ones.

At T4, Cantlay was joined by Xander Schauffele, who carded 70, and Adam Hadwin, who shot 65 to jump six spots.

"A little disappointed" - Hideki Matsuyama expresses disappointment at the absence of Tiger Woods after winning the Genesis Invitational 2024

Following the Genesis Inspirational 2024 win, Hideki Matsuyama said that it was one of his goals since he turned pro. However, he was also a little disappointed that the tournament host, Tiger Woods, wasn't present to award the trophy to him.

For the uninitiated, Woods withdrew from the Genesis Invitational after catching the flu and dehydration on Friday.

"Yeah, you know, to win in this tournament was one of my goals ever since I became pro," Matsuyama said. "After Tiger being the host, that goal became a lot more bigger. A little disappointed that I wasn't able to take a picture with Tiger today."

The 31-year-old Japanse won $4 million for his ninth PGA Tour title and also received 700 FedEx Cup points.