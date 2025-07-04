Doug Ghim downplays chances despite early lead at John Deere Classic

Doug Ghim opened the John Deere Classic 2025 with a 9-under 62, his career-low in 488 rounds, at TPC Deere Run on Thursday. The 29-year-old golfer sat atop the leaderboard with a one-shot lead over Max Homa and Austin Eckroat. However, the golfer isn’t too optimistic about becoming the latest first-time PGA Tour winner at the event.

Ad

For the unversed, the John Deere Classic has produced 24 first-time winners. This is the most of any PGA Tour event since 1970 with the maiden champions list including Bryson DeChambeau (2017) and Jordan Spieth (2013). Commenting on his chances, Ghim stated that it would be “awesome” to win.

However, the former Korn Ferry Tour downplayed his shot at a first win and said he “probably won't even be leading by the end of the day.” The golfer’s words turned out to be wrong as he led the 156-player field at the end of Day 1 and is currently among the favorites to win on Sunday.

Ad

Trending

Replying to a media query about possibly landing his maiden PGA Tour win at the John Deere Classic 2025, Doug Ghim said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“Obviously any win on the PGA TOUR is amazing. To do it here would be awesome. There is a lot of golf to be played and I probably won't even be leading by the end of the day. We'll see.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Doug Ghim leads the John Deere Classic by a stroke

Doug Ghim holed out for eagle on the par-4 sixth hole and avoided bogeys to finish a low scoring Thursday. The PGA Tour regular led the John Deere Classic with a 9-under 62, where the winning score has been 20 under par or lower 12 of the last 15 years. Having made 160 tour starts as a pro, Ghim wasn’t sure his 62 would hold up.

Ad

He added:

“Honestly, any time you can get to 20-under or better you're going to have a chance. Last week the scoring was really low as well. 22 ended up you being the winner. After the first day it looked like 29-under could be the winner… It's still golf. It's still a challenge. You have to hit fairways. I hit a lot of them today. So just trying to shoot forwards of 6-under every day and see where that puts me.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ghim further stated that golfers try to shoot 62 every day and fail on most days. He dubbed his Thursday round a ‘good start’ and said his chances for a strong finish remain if he manages to avoid being behind the pack on Sunday.

It is pertinent to note that Homa and Eckroat, both trailing Ghim by a stroke, have won on the circuit before. Eckroat, who won twice in 2024, is currently among the favorites to take over the lead ahead of the weekend action. Michael Kim, Sam Stevens, David Lipsky and Justin Lower sat two strokes off the John Deere Classic leader at the end of Round 1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishnu Mohan Vishnu is a Golf journalist at Sportskeeda. He completed his post-graduation diploma in Print Media Journalism. Before joining Sportskeeda, he worked as an entertainment writer at Zee5 and a news writer at Republic. Know More