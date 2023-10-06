Who is Doug Ghim? All you need to know about the American golfer

Doug Ghim is an American golfer currently taking part in the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship, hosted at the Country Club of Jackson. Ghim holds T50 ranking with a score of -5 going into the final day of play.

Before transitioning to the professional circuit, Ghim succeeded as an amateur golfer. Hailing from Arlington Heights, Illinois, he completed his high school education at Buffalo Grove High School.

His key achievements include winning the 2014 CB&I Championship at Carlton Woods and finishing as the 2017 United States Amateur runner-up. This earned him invitations to events like the 2018 Masters Tournament and the US Open.

Ghim also claimed the 2017 Pacific Coast Amateur Champion title and continued to impress in collegiate competitions, winning the 2018 Big 12 Championship and NCAA Raleigh Regional.

Ghim was the only amateur to make the cut at the 2018 Masters Tournament, securing low amateur honors with a tied 50th-place finish. He also won the best male college golfer by winning the 2018 Ben Hogan Award.

Doug Ghim reached the Top of the World Amateur Golf Ranking in May 2018 and soon turned professional in the same year.

A look into Doug Ghim’s professional career

Doug Ghim lines up a putt on the 14th green during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship

Doug Ghim turned professional in June 2018. He made his PGA Tour debut at the 2018 Travelers Championship.

Securing his PGA Tour card in 2019, Ghim only made three cuts in 11 starts, with just one top-25 finish before the COVID-19 pandemic put the PGA Tour on hold. Despite earning his PGA Tour card in 2019, he had to wait until 2021 to compete in his full Tour season due to the pandemic-related disruptions.

Ghim faced challenges post-pandemic and finished 184th in the FedEx Cup standings. Typically, this would have meant a return to the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. However, an adjusted eligibility policy allowed all 2019-20 Tour members to maintain their Tour status for the 2020-21 season.

Ghim has since recorded several top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour and is currently eyeing to end his 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship campaign on a strong note.