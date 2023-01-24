DP World Tour 2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic top betting odds

After a successful Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship outing, the DP World Tour is now heading to the United Arab Emirates for the 2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic. The event, scheduled to tee off at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai on Thursday, January 26, will be the eighth of the circuit’s 2023-2023 schedule.
Much like the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, the 2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic will see several of the world’s top golfers tee up. The 132-player field at the Emirates Golf Club will be headlined by World No.1 Rory McIlroy. He will be joined by the likes of Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Francesco Molinari, Tyrrell Hatton and Victor Perez, among others.
The Rolex Series event will see the golfers compete against each other for a massive prize purse of $9 million.
2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic odds
Unsurprisingly, World No.1 Rory McIlroy is the betting favorite for the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. According to Golf News Net, the Irish golfer has a runway lead on the odds table as compared to the rest of the field. He comes into the tournament with 13-3 (+325) betting odds. He was followed by Tyrrell Hatton, who comes in with 12-to-1 odds.
It is pertinent to note that there is a wide gap between the top three on the odds table. Hatton is followed by Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleetwood, both of whom have odds of 18-to-1 each. Francesco Molinari, Robert MacIntyre, Victor Perez, Adrian Meronk and Ryan Fox are the other notable names on the list.
It is also noteworthy that the event’s dates clash with PGA Tour’s Farmers Insurance Open. Several golfers, including the likes of Jon Rahm and Tony Finau, will be missing in Dubai due to this.
Here is the full list of odds for the 2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic (as per GNN):
- Rory McIlroy - 325
- Tyrrell Hatton - 1200
- Shane Lowry - 1800
- Tommy Fleetwood - 1800
- Min Woo Lee - 2200
- Francesco Molinari - 2500
- Robert MacIntyre - 2500
- Victor Perez - 2500
- Adrian Meronk - 2800
- Lucas Herbert - 2800
- Thomas Pieters - 3300
- Abraham Ancer - 4000
- Patrick Reed - 4000
- Ryan Fox - 4000
- Jordan Smith - 4500
- Rasmus Hojgaard - 4500
- Adrian Otaegui - 6000
- Antoine Rozner - 6000
- Nicolai Hojgaard - 6000
- Padraig Harrington - 6500
- Lee Westwood - 7000
- George Coetzee - 7500
- Guido Migliozzi - 7500
- Sepp Straka - 7500
- Thorbjorn Olesen - 7500
- Adri Arnaus - 8000
- Henrik Stenson - 8000
- Jason Scrivener - 8000
- Sam Horsfield - 8000
- Thriston Lawrence - 8000
- Alexander Bjork - 9000
- Bernd Wiesberger - 9000
- Matt Wallace - 9000
- Rafa Cabrera Bello - 9000
- Richie Ramsay - 9000
- Scott Jamieson - 9000
- Andy Sullivan - 10000
- Callum Shinkwin - 10000
- Ian Poulter - 10000
- Joost Luiten - 10000
- Julien Brun - 10000
- Richard Bland - 10000
- Richard Mansell - 10000
- Sami Valimaki - 10000
- Sebastian Soderberg - 10000
- Ashun Wu - 11000
- Eddie Pepperell - 11000
- Edoardo Molinari - 11000
- Justin Harding - 11000
- Shubhankar Sharma - 11000
- Jeff Winther - 12500
- Ludvig Aberg - 12500
- Maximilian Kieffer - 12500
- Michael Thorbjornsen - 12500
- Pablo Larrazabal - 12500
- Romain Langasque - 12500
- Yannik Paul - 12500
More details on the 2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic, including tee times and TV schedule, will be updated soon.