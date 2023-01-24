DP World Tour 2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic top betting odds

After a successful Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship outing, the DP World Tour is now heading to the United Arab Emirates for the 2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic. The event, scheduled to tee off at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai on Thursday, January 26, will be the eighth of the circuit’s 2023-2023 schedule.

Much like the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, the 2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic will see several of the world’s top golfers tee up. The 132-player field at the Emirates Golf Club will be headlined by World No.1 Rory McIlroy. He will be joined by the likes of Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Francesco Molinari, Tyrrell Hatton and Victor Perez, among others.

The Rolex Series event will see the golfers compete against each other for a massive prize purse of $9 million.

2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic odds

Unsurprisingly, World No.1 Rory McIlroy is the betting favorite for the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. According to Golf News Net, the Irish golfer has a runway lead on the odds table as compared to the rest of the field. He comes into the tournament with 13-3 (+325) betting odds. He was followed by Tyrrell Hatton, who comes in with 12-to-1 odds.

It is pertinent to note that there is a wide gap between the top three on the odds table. Hatton is followed by Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleetwood, both of whom have odds of 18-to-1 each. Francesco Molinari, Robert MacIntyre, Victor Perez, Adrian Meronk and Ryan Fox are the other notable names on the list.

It is also noteworthy that the event’s dates clash with PGA Tour’s Farmers Insurance Open. Several golfers, including the likes of Jon Rahm and Tony Finau, will be missing in Dubai due to this.

Here is the full list of odds for the 2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic (as per GNN):

Rory McIlroy - 325

Tyrrell Hatton - 1200

Shane Lowry - 1800

Tommy Fleetwood - 1800

Min Woo Lee - 2200

Francesco Molinari - 2500

Robert MacIntyre - 2500

Victor Perez - 2500

Adrian Meronk - 2800

Lucas Herbert - 2800

Thomas Pieters - 3300

Abraham Ancer - 4000

Patrick Reed - 4000

Ryan Fox - 4000

Jordan Smith - 4500

Rasmus Hojgaard - 4500

Adrian Otaegui - 6000

Antoine Rozner - 6000

Nicolai Hojgaard - 6000

Padraig Harrington - 6500

Lee Westwood - 7000

George Coetzee - 7500

Guido Migliozzi - 7500

Sepp Straka - 7500

Thorbjorn Olesen - 7500

Adri Arnaus - 8000

Henrik Stenson - 8000

Jason Scrivener - 8000

Sam Horsfield - 8000

Thriston Lawrence - 8000

Alexander Bjork - 9000

Bernd Wiesberger - 9000

Matt Wallace - 9000

Rafa Cabrera Bello - 9000

Richie Ramsay - 9000

Scott Jamieson - 9000

Andy Sullivan - 10000

Callum Shinkwin - 10000

Ian Poulter - 10000

Joost Luiten - 10000

Julien Brun - 10000

Richard Bland - 10000

Richard Mansell - 10000

Sami Valimaki - 10000

Sebastian Soderberg - 10000

Ashun Wu - 11000

Eddie Pepperell - 11000

Edoardo Molinari - 11000

Justin Harding - 11000

Shubhankar Sharma - 11000

Jeff Winther - 12500

Ludvig Aberg - 12500

Maximilian Kieffer - 12500

Michael Thorbjornsen - 12500

Pablo Larrazabal - 12500

Romain Langasque - 12500

Yannik Paul - 12500

More details on the 2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic, including tee times and TV schedule, will be updated soon.

