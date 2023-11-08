DP World Tour’s Nedbank Golf Challenge 2023 round 1 tee times and groupings explored 

Golf enthusiasts around the world are eagerly waiting for the famous Nedbank Golf Challenge 2023, which is scheduled to begin on November 9. The event provides four days of thrilling golf at the prestigious Gary Player Golf Course, set against the gorgeous South African scenery.

With a prize pool of €6,110,732, the competition is expected to attract some of the most talented and accomplished players from around the world. Players will compete for both glory and a piece of the substantial prize money, adding to the event's attractiveness and intensity.

The action at the Nedbank Golf Championship 2023 will begin with a solid lineup at both the first and 10th tees. The excellent foursome of Nicolai Hjgaard, Antoine Rozner, and Grant Forrest will lead the way on the first tee at 9.20 am ET.

Meanwhile, the morning practice at the 10th tee will begin at 9.20 am with Matthew Southgate, Julien Guerrier, and Julien Brun taking the shots.

Tee timings for the Nedbank Golf Championship 2023 (All time ET)

1st Tee:

9:20 AM: Nicolai Højgaard, Antoine Rozner, Grant Forrest

9:31 AM: Zander Lombard, Nathan Kimsey, Adrian Otaegui

9:42 AM: Pablo Larrazábal, Daniel Hillier, Yannik Paul

9:53 AM: Sebastian Söderberg, Romain Langasque, Jordan Smith

10:04 AM: Rasmus Højgaard, Matthieu Pavon, Marcel Siem

10:15 AM: Thriston Lawrence, Joost Luiten, Ryo Hisatsune

10:26 AM: Francesco Molinari, Thorbjørn Olesen, Jorge Campillo

10:37 AM: Vincent Norrman, Alexander Björk, Branden Grace

10:48 AM: Robert Macintyre, Justin Rose, Sami Välimäki

10:59 AM: Victor Perez, Justin Thomas, Ryan Fox

11:10 AM: Max Homa, Adrian Meronk, Tommy Fleetwood

10th Tee:

9:20 AM: Matthew Southgate, Julien Guerrier, Julien Brun

9:31 AM: Tom Mckibbin, Ewen Ferguson, Connor Syme

9:42 AM: Daniel Brown, Nacho Elvira, Marcus Helligkilde

9:53 AM: Dan Bradbury, Richie Ramsay, Jeff Winther

10:04 AM: Calum Hill, Hurly Long, Jens Dantorp

10:15 AM: Ockie Strydom, Matt Wallace, Nick Bachem

10:26 AM: Simon Forsström, Dale Whitnell, Richard Mansell

10:37 AM: Aaron Rai, Marcus Armitage, Shubhankar Sharma

10:48 AM: Matthew Jordan, Maximilian Kieffer, Jason Scrivener

10:59 AM: Sean Crocker, Callum Shinkwin, Matthew Baldwin

11:10 AM: Todd Clements, Louis De Jager, Hennie Du Plessis

What happened in Nedbank Golf Challenge 2022

The Nedbank Golf Challenge 2022, held at the famed Gary Player Golf Course from November 10 to 13, was a fiercely contested battle. The €6,110,732 prize pool was part of the DP World Tour.

English golfer Tommy Fleetwood won in a gripping duel, demonstrating incredible consistency with scores of 70, 70, 70, and a stunning 67 in the final round, totaling 277.

Fleetwood's outstanding performance won him a well-deserved €1,003,226.95 in prize money and moved him to the top of the standings.

New Zealand's Ryan Fox put in a valiant attempt, finishing one stroke behind Fleetwood with a total score of 278. His outstanding performance earned him a sizable €650,874.07 in prize money, highlighting the high stakes and fierce competition that characterized the Nedbank Golf Challenge 2022.