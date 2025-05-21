DP World Tour Soudal Open 2025 odds and top picks explored ft. LIV Golf’s Thomas Pieters

The DP World Tour will continue its European Swing with the Soudal Open 2025 this weekend. The event is set to begin on Thursday, May 22, at the Rinkven International GC in Antwerp, Belgium. The competition will see a stacked European field compete for the winner’s paycheck from the event’s record $2.75 million prize purse. The field is being headlined by LIV Golf star and local hero Thomas Pieters.
The Soudal Open will have the conventional 72-hole strokeplay format for the fourth year since reverting from the ‘strokeplay and matchplay’ Belgian Knockout. Pieters, who has six wins on the European Tour, will tee it up against some of the biggest names on the DP World Tour roster. He comes into the event with 22-1 odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Interestingly, the LIV star shares the odds with Jordan Smith.
The top duo can make Team Europe for the Ryder Cup 2025 later this year at Bethpage. Needless to say, the golfers will be looking to boost their hopes of representing the continental side led by Luke Donald.
For the unversed, Pieters is yet to clinch a victory on LIV Golf. The golfer, who defected to the breakaway tour in 2023, currently sits 24th in the individual season rankings. He comes into the Belgian outing after a strong T4 finish at LIV Korea.
Meanwhile, Englishman Smith joins the competition after a T7 finish at the Turkish Airlines Open earlier this month. He also topped the US Open Final Qualifying leaderboard at Walton Heath to make a major return.
Soudal Open 2025 odds
The Soudal Open reigning champion, Nacho Elvira, also returns to defend his title this weekend. However, the Spanish golfer isn’t among the favorites. As per FanDuel Sportsbook, Pieters and Smith are followed by former LIV Golfers Laurie Canter and Eugenio Chacarra alongside Chinese DP World Tour star Haotong Li. The trio share 25-1 odds.
Keita Nakajima (30-1), Matthew Jordan, Wenyi Ding (35-1), Joost Luiten, Marco Penge (40-1), Adrien Saddier, Richard Mansell (45-1), and Sam Bairstow are among other big names on watch this weekend. Notably, PGA Tour star Matt Fitzpatrick’s brother Alex is a longshot favorite with 65-1 odds.
Listed below are the top odds list for the Belgian event (via FanDuel Sportsbook):
- Jordan Smith +2200
- Thomas Pieters +2200
- Laurie Canter +2500
- Haotong Li +2500
- Eugenio Chacarra +2500
- Keita Nakajima +3000
- Matthew Jordan +3000
- Wenyi Ding +3500
- Joost Luiten +3500
- Marco Penge +4000
- Adrien Saddier +4000
- Richard Mansell +4500
- Sam Bairstow +4500
- Ewen Ferguson +5000
- Jorge Campillo +5500
- Martin Couvra +5500
- Guido Migliozzi +5500
- Brandon Stone +5500
- Daniel Hillier +6000
- Frederic Lacroix +6000
- Julien Guerrier +6000
- Alex Fitzpatrick +6500
- Brandon Robinson Thompson +6500
- Ugo Coussaud +6500
