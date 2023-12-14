“Drinks are hitting” - Drake shares his experience after a playing a round of golf at the Turks and Caicos Islands

More and more celebrities are enjoying a good round of golf nowadays. Some of them are really good at the sport, although that doesn't seem to be the case with Drake. The $250 million rapper recently played a round and summed it up by saying that "drinks are hitting."

Drake is currently vacationing in Turks and Caicos where he played a round of golf at the Royal Turks & Caicos Golf Club on Wednesday, December 13. The musician posted several photos on Instagram in which he was seen having a good time, although it seems that his score was not very flattering.

Drake accompanied his Instagram post with the caption:

"I'm trash at this sport but the drinks are hitting."

Drake has reportedly been vacationing in the Turks & Caicos Islands for several days. Different posts on social media have shown him being accompanied by pop star Camila Cabello, as well as enjoying the many sun and beach activities available in the tourist destination.

The five-time Grammy Award winner is not well known for his relationship with golf. However, Drake has had a relationship with sports in general, being a global ambassador for the Toronto Raptors of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Where did Drake play his round of golf? Facility highlights

To play his round of golf, Drake visited the Royal Turks & Caicos Golf Club, one of the finest facilities in the Caribbean dedicated to the sport. The championship course (18 holes) was designed by renowned golf course designer Karl Litten.

The course was inaugurated in November 1992. Since then, it has become a favorite destination for golfers visiting the Caribbean. The facility has won USA Today's 10 Best Reader's Choice award three times (2018, 2019, 2020).

The Royal Turks & Caicos Golf Club has hosted tournaments at various levels, from the Wine Cellar Golf and Fishing Tournament, to the Caribbean Amateur Championship. In 1998, it hosted the Caribbean Open.

The club's ambassador is Northern Irishman David Feherty, who played professionally from the late 1970s to the late 1990s, mostly on the European Tour.

Feherty won 11 professional tournaments, including five on the European Tour (now DP World Tour). He reached the Top 10 three times in Majors and represented Europe in the 1991 Ryder Cup.

The Royal Turks & Caicos Golf Club also offers tennis courts, 19 bars and restaurants, a clubhouse, practice facilities and other amenities. Golf apparel is available for purchase and rental. Players can tee off for a round of golf as early as 7:00 am. The club offers reservations so that guests can secure their tee times.