What Is Camila Cabello’s Diet and Workout Routine Secrets behind Her Insane Abs?

Camila Cabello is an American singer and songwriter who was born in Cuba. She became well-known when she joined the girl group Fifth Harmony, which became one of the most popular girl groups of all time.

Her first studio album, Camila, came out in 2018 and went straight to the top of the US Billboard 200. Its first single, "Havana," was number one in the charts in the US and UK, and its second one, "Never Be the Same," was in the top ten in many countries.

Cabello is well known for maintaining a sexy figure, especially her abs. In this article, we will take a look at her workout and diet routine which has helped her maintain her stunning physique.

Camila Cabello's Workout Routine

Camila Cabello loves to dance, and she does it as a way to stay in shape. She posted a video of her dance cardio moves on Instagram. Dancing is a great way to burn calories, get the heart rate up, and tone the muscles. Many K-pop singers and idols do dance routines for two to three hours every day, five days a week.

Cabello and her trainer Jena Williams do a circuit and HIIT workout with only a resistance band, dumbbells, and a yoga mat as equipment. They focus more on bodyweight exercises that help the singer get in good shape.

Cabello includes many core exercises in her routine, which help her maintain her insanely hot abs. Below is an example of a circuit routine that she frequently employs:

CIRCUIT 1

Bird-Dog to Hydrant

A. Starting on all fours, extend the right arm forward and the left leg backward. This works the entire back chain (the muscles on the back of the body).

B. Put your right hand and left leg down, and lift your left leg to the side with your knee bent at a 90-degree angle. This is the hydrant position.

Do it again for 40 seconds. Change sides; do it again.

Squat Hop

A. Stand with your feet closer together than your shoulders. To get into a narrow squat, turn your hips outward and backward, and bend your knees.

B. Hop your feet out to do a normal squat, and hop them back in to make a narrow squat. Hop out and back in for another 40 seconds.

High Plank Shoulder Tap Reach

A. Get into a high plank position to start. Tap your left shoulder with your right hand, and bring your right hand down to the ground.

B. Tap on the right shoulder with the left hand, and bring the left hand back down to the ground.

C. Reach your right hand forward in front of your body.

D. Reach your left hand forward in front of your body.

Do it again for 40 seconds.

Camila Cabello’s Diet

Camila Cabello not only works out often, but also eats a healthy, well-balanced diet. She has said in the past that her ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes made her want to eat better.

Cabello doesn't have a strict diet, but she does try to eat small, nutritious meals often. She also eats slowly to help her body break down the food and feel full after a meal. When you chew your food well, you eat more slowly, and take in fewer calories.

She doesn't diet. Instead, she eats intuitively, which means she listens to her body and gives it what it needs. She trusts her body to tell her when, what, and how much to eat without feeling bad about it.

Breakfast for Cabello is generally scrambled eggs with avocado, tomato, chopped green salad, and a green smoothie. She occasionally has fresh mango salsa for her snack.

A typical lunch for Camila Cabello would be grilled tenderloin with green tomatillos, cumin, and onion salsa. She also has mixed nuts and Greek yogurt as a healthy and filling snack. Dinner typically includes a fruit smoothie and tacos with corn, black beans, and avocado.

Takeaway

Camila Cabello's diet and workout routine is pretty much well balanced, and she sticks to it consistently to maintain her sexy figure. You can try her routine for yourself, and check if it suits your body type.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far