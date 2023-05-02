"Dude slimmed way down!!"-Fans astounded by Bryson DeChambeau's new 'slim' transformation

Bryson DeChambeau is best known for his transformation. To improve his immunity and performance on the golf course, the American golfer strictly adheres to his diet. Caddie Network recently posted a piece on his new look.

They shared a photo of DeChambeau wearing a gorgeous checked polo T-shirt and carrying a driver. In the photograph, he appeared to be in good shape.

Fans flocked to the post's comments section to write:

"Dude slimmed way down!!"

"Good, because what he was doing wasn’t sustainable, not good for his golf game."

"kinda wild the transformation of 2 different bodies within such a short period of time."

Some claimed that he used steroids to get in shape.

"Taking steroids and drinking 50 protein shakes a day gets old."

"Steroid rumors are now confirmed."

Bryson DeChambeau is well-known for his stringent weight-loss diet.

Bryson DeChambeau's diet

Last year, Bryson DeChambeau shed 20 pounds in one month. He supposedly gained a lot of weight during the global pandemic. DeChambeau's weight was boosted by 40 pounds, which had an adverse effect on his playing.

He found it difficult to compete in tournaments, so he concentrated on his health. Bryson DeChambeau cut off heavy edibles from his diet and replaced them with energy-giving foods.

Minor dietary changes enabled him to lose 20 pounds in just one month. In an interview with Five Clubs, he discussed his weight increase. According to DeChambeau:

"I ate things that weren't great for my system, that I was very sensitive to. I was starting to feel weird. My gut was all messed up. I was having a mood swings; it is too much.

He then went on to describe how he shed 20 pounds in one month. The golfer added to his statement:

"I lost 20 pounds in one month. All the inflammation has left my system, and I'm a lot learner now. My face has thinned out...I look 20 again, not 35.

"I go from one extreme to the other. Then after I try both, I find something in between that works for me."

His weight loss assisted him in bettering himself. Bryson DeChambeau competed in the LIV Golf Singapore last week, finishing 19th with a 7-point deficit.

Here is the complete LIV Golf Singapore leaderboard:

1. Talor Gooch: -17

2. Sergio Garcia: -17

3. Brooke Koepka: -16

4. Scott Vincent: -15

5. Mito Pereira: -14

T6. Jason Kokrak: -12

T6. Cameron Smith: -12

T8. Joaquin Niermann: -11

T8. Charles Howell III: -11

T8. Harold Varner III: -11

T11. Peter Uihlein: -10

T11. Cameron Tringale: -10

T13. Phil Mickelson: -9

T13. Eugenio Chacarra: -9

T13. Patrick Reed: -9

T16. Louis Oosthuizen: -8

T16. Marc Leishman: -8

T16. Jediah Morgan: -8

T19. Bryson DeChambeau: -7

T19. Kevin Na: -7

T19. Anirban Lahiri: -7

T19. Carlos Ortiz: -7

T23. Dustin Johnson: -6

T23. Danny Lee: -6

T23. Bubba Watson: -6

T23. Thomas Pieters: -6

T27. Brendan Steele: -5

T27. Laurie Canter: -5

T27. Ian Poulter: -5

T30. Matt Jones: -4

T30. Henrik Stenson: -4

T30. Paul Casey: -4

T33. Sebastian Munoz: -3

T33. Charl Schwartzel: -3

T33. David Puig: -3

T36. Richard Bland: -2

T36. Graeme McDowell: -2

T36. Bernd Wiesberger: -2

T36. Lee Westwood: -2

T36. Pat Perez: -2

T41. Martin Kaymer: -1

T41. Branden Grace: -1

T41. Dean Burmester: -1

45. Sihwan Kim: +1

46. Chase Koepka: +2

47. Abraham Ancer: +4

48. James Piot: +8

