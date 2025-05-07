Dustin Johnson backed to get exemption into all Major championships by ex-LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman's son

Former LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman’s son has publicly expressed support for Dustin Johnson. He shared a tweet on X, acknowledging the LIV golfer's stellar record, and backed him to get an exemption into all Major championships.

Johnson has claimed 24 PGA Tour titles, including the 2017 Genesis Open and the 2020 Tour Championship. A two-time Major championship winner, he won the Masters Tournament in 2020 and the U.S. Open in 2016. He was also a member of the PGA Tour until he joined LIV Golf in 2022.

On May 6, Greg Norman Jr. responded to a post on X that read:

“Hot take: Dustin Johnson should get a special exemption to all the majors for the foreseeable future.”

Norman Jr. agreed with the post, pointing out that Dustin Johnson had “won a golf tournament every year since he had turned pro.”

Johnson turned pro in 2007. In addition to his 24 PGA Tour titles, he has also won nine tournaments on the European Tour.

Since joining LIV, he has claimed three individual titles. He won in Boston and Tulsa in 2022 and 2023, respectively, and also claimed victory at the 2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas.

The 40-year-old golfer was one of the 12 LIV golfers who teed off in the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta. However, he failed to make the cut and couldn't proceed past the second round.

How did Dustin Johnson perform in his final round at LIV Golf Korea?

Dustin Johnson has competed in seven LIV Golf events this year, and his best result so far was in Singapore, where he finished at T5 with nine-under.

Johnson made his seventh LIV Golf start of the year in Korea and finished at T34. In his first round, he shot two double bogeys on the fourth and sixth and followed them up with six birdies and two bogeys.

On Day 2, the Columbia native fired an eagle on the third hole with three birdies and two bogeys. In his final round, he opened with a bogey and shot a double bogey on the 16th to finish at T34 with one-under.

Here’s a look at Dustin Johnson’s scorecard from his final round at LIV Golf Korea:

Round 3

Hole 1 (par 4) - 5

Hole 2 (par 4) - 3

Hole 3 (par 5) - 4

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 3) - 3

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 5) - 5

Hole 8 (par 3) - 3

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 5

Hole 11 (par 4) - 3

Hole 12 (par 4) - 5

Hole 13 (par 3) - 4

Hole 14 (par 4) - 3

Hole 15 (par 5) - 6

Hole 16 (par 4) - 6

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 5) - 4

