Dustin Johnson credits LIV Golf for growing the game globally ahead of the International Series in Philippines

Dustin Johnson shared his thoughts about the LIV Golf League's latest policy for newly contracted players. The Saudi-backed league took the next step towards global expansion as it announced that the newly contracted players will compulsorily compete in a minimum of two International Series tournaments on the Asian Tour, besides the 14 calendar events on the LIV Golf season.15 LIV golfers, including Dustin Johnson, are set to compete at the International Series Philippines, which is scheduled to take place from October 23 to 26 at the Sta. Elena Golf Club in Manila. Johnson shared his appreciation for LIV's new policies ahead of the tee off:&quot;I think growing the game is very important. Obviously, LIV Golf has done a great job leading that effort. The International Series and the Asian Tour continue to expand golf’s reach by playing all over the world, bringing golf to parts of the world that I have never been to, and that a lot of golfers have never been to.&quot;“I think this is great for the game. The game of golf is growing a lot, and playing in places like this really helps,&quot; Johnson added. Dustin Johnson has yet to claim a single win this season. His best finish so far this year is third place at the LIV Indianapolis event. Johnson will look to finish at the top of the leaderboard. Dustin Johnson speaks about playing at the Philippines venue for the first timeDustin Johnson will be making his 19th appearance at the 2025 International Series Philippines this week. During the pre-tournament press conference, Johnson spoke about playing at the Sta. Elena Golf Club in Manila for the first time. He said (via The International Series):“This will actually be my first look at the course - I am heading out this afternoon. It is a golf course. I have played enough courses by now. I have got a good caddie, so hopefully he will go out and scout the course, tell me where to hit it. Then as long as my game is in good form, I’ll be able to hit it there.&quot;Dustin Johnson was last seen in action at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, where he finished at T71 with a 4-under par score. Johnson finished in the 14th position with 72.90 points on the LIV Golf standings at the end of the season. Johnson has had five Top 10 and seven Top 25 finishes in total. Johnson finished at T5 at the Singapore event and T7 at the Mexico City and the Andalucia events. While he finished at T10 at LIV Virginia, he was tied for 13th in Dallas. At the final individual event in Indianapolis, he finished in third place.