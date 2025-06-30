Dustin Johnson dubs LIV Golf ‘hard to win’ after Patrick Reed’s maiden victory

Patrick Reed secured his first LIV Golf title at the Dallas event held at Maridoe Golf Club. Reed finished at 6-under par with rounds of 67, 68, and 75 before sealing the victory with a birdie on the first extra hole. This marked Reed’s first professional win since the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open.

Dustin Johnson reacted to Patrick Reed’s win by highlighting how competitive LIV Golf has become. He said(via ASAP Sports):

“Obviously it’s a great win. It’s a tough golf course, good field. Pretty much all the top guys played well. It was a good win. Any win out here is good, but it’s hard to win. We’ve got such a great quality of field, and it’s just hard to win.”

When asked if the win was long overdue for Reed, Johnson added,

“Yeah, for sure. It was good to see. I’m happy for him, and yeah, it’s a good win.”

Patrick Reed kicked off the event with a 5-under 67 in the opening round, featuring an eagle on the par-5 second hole, four birdies, and one bogey. He followed it up with a 4-under 68 in the second round to grab a three-shot lead after 36 holes. The final round saw him struggle with a 75, but he managed to hold on for a playoff. Reed then clinched the title with a birdie on the first playoff hole.

Before this win, Patrick Reed had three top-10 finishes in his last five LIV events, including a T4 at LIV Golf Korea and a T7 at Miami. He came into Dallas ranked 18th in the individual standings with 41.08 points. Reed joined LIV Golf in 2022 and plays for the 4Aces GC team.

Patrick Reed has finally captured his first individual LIV Golf title after a dramatic finish at the 2025 LIV Golf Dallas. Despite leading the field after the first two rounds with a total of 9-under-par, Reed stumbled in the final round with a 3-over 75, which dragged him back to 6-under. That led to a tense four-man playoff against Louis Oosthuizen, Paul Casey, and Jinichiro Kozuma at Maridoe Golf Club. Reed sealed the deal with a birdie on the first playoff hole.

Abraham Ancer, who was tied for second place after two rounds with a score of 6-under, talked about his chances of chasing down Reed going into the final day. Speaking after round two, Ancer praised Reed’s performance. When asked if the Open Championship qualification was on his mind apart from the chase for the title, Ancer said:

“No, it’s something that I’ve obviously had in my mind since they announced the spot for us. Yeah, I’m going to be trying to play as good as possible. Looks like – I haven’t looked the last couple holes, but Reed is playing incredible golf. He’s a great golfer, it’ll be tough to catch him, but I’m going to give it my all.”

However, Ancer struggled in the final round. He shot a disappointing 1-over 77, falling sharply down the leaderboard. From being in contention for the title, Ancer ended the tournament tied for 16th place at 1-under-par, finishing five shots behind the leaders. Meanwhile, the win earned Patrick Reed $4 million. His victory also helped his team, 4Aces GC, finish runner-up behind Crushers GC, who captured the team title.

