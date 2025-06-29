"Great golfer" Patrick Reed will be "tough to catch", says 34-YO LIV Golfer ahead of showdown in Dallas

Patrick Reed has been in spectacular form at the LIV Golf Dallas. He has been leading the tournament since round one, and after two rounds, he has a total of 9-under par. This score placed him three shots ahead of second place. His game has been exceptional, and even his opponents have taken notice and appreciated him.

During the press conference following the second round, 34-year-old golfer Abraham Ancer, who is tied for second place, talked about Patrick Reed. Not only did Ancer label him a terrific player, but he also predicted that in round three, he would struggle to catch Reed and win the tournament.

Abraham Ancer commented on Reed while answering the question of whether he would win the event. Winning the LIV Golf Dallas will allow him to compete in the year's last golf major, the Open Championship. When asked whether the qualification scenario was at the back of his head, apart from winning the LIV Golf Dallas, Ancer explained:

"No, it's something that I've obviously had in my mind since they announced the spot for us. Yeah, I'm going to be trying to play as good as possible. Looks like -- I haven't looked the last couple holes, but P-Reed is playing incredible golf. He's a great golfer, it'll be tough to catch him, but I'm going to give it my all."

After two rounds, Abraham Ancer and Paul Casey are tied with a cumulative score of 6-under par. The two of them, together with Patrick Reed, have a strong chance of winning the entire thing. After all, Maridoe Golf Club has been pretty favorable to the golfers. If Reed captures this win, it will be his first of the season.

Patrick Reed aims to calm his nerves during the final round at the LIV Golf Dallas

Patrick Reed has yet to clinch his first win in the LIV Golf Tour. He has several top 5 finishes in the Saudi-backed league, but a win is still on his bucket list. Interestingly, he is just 18 holes away from completing his biggest task, and while talking about it, he claimed to calm his nerves.

The golfer did not want to get ahead of his mind and stayed in the present throughout the final day. While talking about it during the post-conference, Reed stated:

"To get my first LIV victory, as well as doing it in my home state, would mean a lot. But really, at the end of the day, instead of trying to focus on what happens on the 54th hole, it’s stay in the moment. Stay in the present.”

Even Abraham Ancer stated after the second day of the tournament that he would like to stay on the fairways. He stated:

"If you’re not in the fairway, you’re going to struggle. You’re going to make big numbers. Bogeys come really, really quickly, even if you’re in the fairway.”

The unpredictable nature of the LIV Golf Dallas tournament added more excitement to it.

