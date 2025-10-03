Dustin Johnson makes a big Ryder Cup claim after missing out on playing at Bethpage Black

Dustin Johnson was not a part of the American Ryder Cup squad at Bethpage. Following his missed chance, the golfer has now made a bold claim about the next edition of the biennial contest.

In 2027, the Ryder Cup will be held at Adare Manor in County Limerick, Ireland. The 46th edition of the biennial tournament between the USA and Europe will witness the latter defend their 2025 title win. Dustin Johnson recently had a media interaction where he talked about not being able to be a part of Keegan Bradley's 12-man squad.

The LIV golfer admitted that he needs to improve his game in order to be able to compete in the 2027 Ryder Cup. Johnson also revealed that his 'game' is 'coming back into form'. In his statement, Dustin Johnson said (as quoted by GolfMagic):

"I’d love to. I wanted to be there (Bethpage). I just need to play a bit better and I can be there for Adare. I finally feel like I have my game coming back into form."

"I’ve got a lot more confidence in it and I am starting to swing it well again. I feel I am now starting to hit a lot of nice shots and feel a lot more consistent."

NUCLR GOLF shared an excerpt of Johnson's statement about his performance and the 2027 Ryder Cup. Take a look at the post on X (previously Twitter):

Although he could not represent the USA at Bethpage Black this year Dustin Johnson holds a solid Ryder Cup record. The golfer, 41, has made five appearances in the biennial golf tournament till date. His record at the Ryder Cup holds 12 points from the 21 matches he has played till now (overall 12-9-0).

Dustin Johnson was incredible with his game in the 2021 Ryder Cup. The contest at Whistling Straits witnessed the South Carolina-native pull off five wins in five matches. He was the highest scorer among the 2021 American Ryder Cup squad. Johnson and his US teammates picked up a 19-9 victory over the Europeans.

Dustin Johnson reflects on his recent performance at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship after missing out Ryder Cup

Following Ryder Cup week, the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is at play in Kingsbarns, Scotland. Johnson, who's competing in the DP World Tour event this week, shot 8 under par 64 in the first round.

Following yesterday's performance, the golfer admitted that he is pleased with his game. Dustin Johnson said (as quoted by ASAP Sports):

"Very pleased. We went out early. Not much wind. We got the first eight or nine holes, nice weather. Yeah, hit a lot of really nice shots. Holed a couple putts but yeah, played pretty solid. Kept it out of the bunkers..."

"Missed a few shots but always missed them in the right spots. Played a nice, solid round."

Johnson had a bogey free round yesterday. The front nine of Round 1 saw the LIV golfer card three birdies on holes 2, 4, and 8. Johnson also scored an Eagle on the par 5 fifth hole. While playing on the back nine, he ended up securing three more birdies.

