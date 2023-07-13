Dwight Freeney opens up about playing golf with ‘big brother’ Michael Jordan - “It’s me and MJ versus the world”

Dwight Freeney first played golf with the big guns at the 2003 Michael Jordan Celebrity Invitational. He certainly was not ready for the event, but Freeney could not turn down an invitation from the host himself. His golf partner, Lawrence Taylor, was even more intimidating. However, Freeney left the tournament with an experience to remember.

Since then, he has played a lot of golf with Michael Jordan. Freeney plays at The Grove XXIII in Hobe Sound, Florida, which was created by Michael Jordan.

Freeney is one of the 100 members to be a part of the exclusive club. Michael Jordan was like a brother to Freeney, who enjoys playing at the club that has no rules except for courtesy.

Speaking about playing with Jordan at the club, Freeney said via Golf Digest:

“It’s me and MJ versus the world. We don’t know who’s showing up. Well, I don’t know who’s showing up. I just show up to the tee box and then, ‘Oh, there’s Wayne Gretzky. Oh, there’s Ken Griffey Jr. Oh, what’s up, Ray Allen?’ John Smoltz comes a lot, John Elway. It’s just a really good time.”

Dwight Freeney enjoys playing at Michael Jordan's Grove XXIII Club

Freeney certainly enjoyed playing with Jordan on his course. With the club being quite exclusive, the course gives each individual a personalized feel while playing, and the same goes for Dwight Freeney.

He said:

“Playing with the owner has its perks. He has to keep the lights on, so let’s just put it that way. We’re not losing a lot. He wants to keep it small. He wants the experience to feel like it’s your own course.”

After a lot of playing, Dwight Freeney feels like he is finally ready to hit the celebrity golf scene—with a lot of training from Michael Jordan himself, of course.

He made his debut at the American Century Championship last year and at the LPGA’s Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in January.

He added:

“Once I ended my career and my golf game got to being respectable, I could go out there and have a good time. I’m not saying I’m gonna win anything because those guys who are winning are scratch guys shooting under par. But I’m doing it just for me, just to feel that feeling again of, ‘OK, this time, this putt, this shot reallymatters.’ It’s a great feeling.”

