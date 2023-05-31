Dwight Freeney has a fresh take on the NFL's “greatest of all time” debate between Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.

The three-time First Team All-Pro outside linebacker said on the I AM ATHLETE podcast:

“First of all, rings are a team accomplishment. Football, it’s probably the stupidest conversation to have when it comes down to who’s the GOAT because of rings. Because there’s more variables. People say, ‘Hey, he’s the greatest quarterback of all time because he got seven rings, or six rings, or whatever it is.’”

“Listen, it takes a team. That quarterback is sitting down on the bench while the defense is out there. By making plays for him, there’s so many different things. There’s lot of variables."

The 2002 NFL Draft first-rounder added:

"I think Tom is one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, for sure. Is he the greatest, above and beyond everyone else? And the only reason why is because of championships? I don’t think so.”

While Tom Brady has seven Super Bowl victories in ten appearances, Peyton Manning has two. They are the only quarterbacks to lead multiple franchises to Super Bowl victories.

Brady did it with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Manning was the first to achieve the feat with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos.

Dwight Freeney was Manning’s teammate when the Colts won Super Bowl XLI over the Chicago Bears. The seven-time Pro Bowler also led the NFL in sacks in 2004. He used his patented spin move to amass 332 tackles, 125.5 sacks, and 47 forced fumbles in 16 seasons.

Dwight Freeney made an analogy using another sport

Dwight Freeney, a member of the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team and the Colts Ring of Honor, continued on his take on the GOAT debate by drawing an analogy with basketball.

“Basketball, you can have more of a conversation because an offensive guy can play defense and can play both ways. And he can do more things on the field. Right on the basketball court. I understand that conversation.”

“But that being said, it’s still a team sport, and that’s a team accomplishment. And it does mean something. It means something in the conversation, but it doesn’t mean every time.”

Dwight Freeney’s quarterback for ten seasons collected many personal accolades. He is the only five-time NFL Most Valuable Player and won Comeback Player of the Year twice. Manning, on the other hand, is a seven-time First Team All-Pro and 14-time Pro Bowl member.

The NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team honoree has led the league in passing yards, completion percentage, passer rating, and passing touchdowns. He also has a 3-2 advantage in postseason matchups against Brady.

