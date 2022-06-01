Recognizing the NFL's finest from 100th anniversary All-Time team 

To commemorate the NFL's 100th anniversary, the league released an All-Time team of honorees from the first century of a sport that has become a cultural weekend fixture. Spanning different eras of American life, the NFL 100 All-Time team delivered on star power, achievement and variation.

Each position offers a unique juxtaposition of a game that has changed more dramatically than most others. In 100 years' time, maybe even in 10, there could be players from the modern game that get that level of recognition.

Here's a look at each position from the NFL 100 list.

Emmitt Smith alongside Bill Belichick

Running back

The running back position is one that truly reminds us how much the game has changed since its early days. The most recent entry on the list was Emmitt Smith, who retired in 2004.

LaDanian Tomlinson feels like a slight snub, and Adrian Peterson could end up on this list as the last running back to win the MVP award. All in all, though, the position is well-represented by an eclictic collection of bruising rushers from years past.

Every decade is represented within this group. It even includes controversial celebrity defendant O.J. Simpson, whose early 1990's murder trial has become embedded in American culture.

Lawrence Taylor is the NFL's greatest LB

Linebacker

The 1990's and 1960's received the most attention in a position known for their legendary punishers. The linebacker is amongst the most important of roles on defense, bearing major leadership responsibilities. The NFL 100's linbacker group is one that features men known equally for those qualities as well in addition to tackling at the highest level.

Lawrence Taylor is the hypothetical linebacker room's biggest name, but Ray Lewis is synonymous with the Ravens and is the most recognizable name to the league's youngest fans.

Bruce Smith had a long career at DE Mandatory Credit: Sporting News

Defensive End

Possibly the most decepitvely speedy position on the football field, the defensive end has seen some of the scariest big men in any sport throughout the history of athletic competition.

Reggie White and Bruce Smith represent the most modern breed of exterior defensive line freaks, but the NFL 100's team leans heavily on the post-World War II/Vietnam era in the 1950's and 1960's.

Steelers legend 'Mean' Jone Greene

Defensive tackle

You don't get the nickname 'Mean' unless you live up to the nightmarish image of what an NFL defensive tackle is supposed to be. Joe Greene earned the nickname, but the six other guys in the position group terrorized offensive lines for decades.

The 1960's dominated the list, with all but two debuting in the league during that decade.

Deion Sanders became 'Prime Time' in the NFL

Cornerback

Deion Sanders was 'Prime Time' in the cornerback position, reimagining the limitations that a defensive player could have in popularity and mainstream appeal. He's a legendary coach at Jackson State, having raised HBCU to the level of nabbing 5-star recruits.

Charles Woodson definitely feels like a snub here, but the NFL did lean towards a time period where receivers didn't explode on a nearly weekly basis.

Ed Reed represents the modern age of NFL legend

Safety

Safeties have perhaps been the position hardest hit by rules punishing tacklers of receivers in mid-air. It's harder now to be great, but Ed Reed transcended the time period at safety.

Ronnie Lott was the next most recent safety after Reed, as the group is heavy on the origins of the game when very few mastered the deep ball.

The kicker position is one that had just two on the depth chart

Kicker

The NFL 100 decided to honor just two kickers on the list, a shout-out to Noah's Ark on the depth chart.

Adam Vinatieri represents the 1990's-2020's, while Jan Stenerud covers the 1960's-1980's.

Two Raiders make up the punter depth

Punter

Not only are the two punters on the all-time list both former Raiders, but the punters sported consecutive numbers in their silver and white uniforms.

Shane Lechler wore number 9 and Ray Guy wore number 8 and they are the fourth-down specialists on the NFL 100 team.

Devin Hester put kick returners on the map

Return specialist

Though not technically a position, being made up of mostly wide receivers, running backs, and defensive backs, the return specialist is a position that has gained notoriety through the years because of players like Devin Hester.

Hester was the first true star from the kick returning role, but Billy 'White Shoes' Johnson brought touchdown celebrations to the forefront of the football viewing experience.

Rob Gronkowski is the biggest star ever at the TE position

Tight end

Mike Ditka was the first big-name tight end the NFL had, but the two biggest stars at the position are players from the last two decades. The tight end position has shifted more to pass-catching in recent decades, from being primarily a blocking position.

Tony Gonzales, by way of a 16-year playing career, is likely history's most positively-viewed tight end, but Rob Gronkowski's championship dominance with Tom Brady could make him the face of the position when history looks back on it.

The offensive line is pivotal to every NFL offense

Offensive tackle

Protecting the exterior of the pocket is not an easy job, often going opposite the strongest and most athletic defensive players. Making your name playing the offensive tackle position, by default, should earn you any bodyguard job in the world.

The NFL 100's offensive tackle representatives date back to the 1920's, but are primarily focused on the 1980's, 1990's, and 2000's.

Guard

The offensive guard position is one well represented by the 1980's and 1990's, before defensive linemen started resembling superhumans and before holding became a more commonplace penalty.

Though not a position big on headline names throughout the years, rushers across several decades have these guards to thank for all of their wide open running lanes.

Center

Every great play in history started with the center doing his job snapping the ball. It seems like a mundane activity to praise, but being able to pass off a football as freakish defensive linemen come at you is one of the most important sporting feats one can accomplish.

The NFL 100 honored just four centers, with half of the entries being from the 1970's.

Marvin Harrison of the Indianapolis Colts

Wide receiver

When kids dream of becoming NFL players, if they're not envisioning becoming quarterbacks, they're likely imagining being on the receiving end of a Hail Mary instead.

wide receivers have long been the highlight-makers in football, and that is even truer today than it was at any other point in history. The wide receiver free agent market is a living testament to that.

The 1990's and 2000's represent a larger share than other positions at the wideout spot, and the next time they make a similar list, there could be an even more pronounced shift to the modern era. Even so, the Randy Moss', Jerry Rice's, and Marvin Harrison's will always have a spot on this list.

Tom Brady has stood the test of time

Quarterback

The quarterback position is one that naturally receives the most attention. The NFL 100's quarterback room is a great example of how that came to be throughout the 103 years the league has been in existence.

Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, John Elway, Dan Marino, Joe Montana, and Johnny Unitas are some of the most recognizable names in the history of the sport.

The next time a list like this is released, expect to see the evolution of the quarterback illustrated by the inclusion of guys like Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and maybe Josh Allen.

Bill Belichick could prove to be the greatest NFL coach ever

Head coach

No NFL 100 would be complete without the head coach role, since no Super Bowl win throughout history has ever occurred without a rousing locker-room speech preceding it.

Here you'll find the namesake of the Super Bowl trophy (Vince Lombardi), the architect of the undefeated 1972 Dolphins (Don Schula) and force behind Tom Brady and the New England Patriots' six championships (Bill Belichick). Don't hold your breath for any other Brady head coaches to show up on future similar lists.

