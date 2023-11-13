Dynamic lineup revealed for Atlanta Drive GC Team in TGL golf league ft. Justin Thomas, Lucas Glover

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy founded TGL golf league is all set to begin on January 9, 2024. With teams gearing up for the inaugural season, the Atlanta Drive GC team has announced its much-awaited roster for the year.

World No. 5 Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel, and Lucas Glover will be joining Justin Thomas to complete the four player team of the Atlanta Drive GC. Dick Sullivan, CEO of PGA TOUR Superstore, and executive overseeing Atlanta Drive GC, said via the PGA Tour:

“With these elite players joining Justin Thomas as the members of our team, we have put together a player roster that illustrates what we want Atlanta Drive GC to be – competitive, consistent and always in contention to win.”

Six-time PGA Tour winner Lucas Glover expressed his excitement about being a part of the Atlanta team this year. The tech-infused format brings about an exciting and new format in the world of golf. Glover said:

“I’m absolutely thrilled to join the Atlanta Drive GC for the first-ever season of TGL”

“I’m eagerly anticipating the team competition, set in a unique and exciting environment. This promises to be a fantastic experience for both longtime fans and, hopefully, the new enthusiasts it will introduce to the sport.”

Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel round-up the Atlanta Drive GC roster for TGL Golf League

Patrick Cantlay has a special connection with Atlanta, winning the BMW Championship and the Tour Championship back to back at the East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta. Speaking about the TGL Golf League, Cantlay said:

“I could not be more excited to join Atlanta Drive GC and represent Atlanta in TGL. The city of Atlanta has a rich golf history and being able to bring a new and innovative golf product to its incredible fans is an honor."

On the other hand, seven-time PGA Tour winner Billy Horschel talked about his relationship with the owner of Atlanta Drive GC, Mr. Arthur Blank and AMB. He is excited to represent the great city and fanbase:

“It’s an honor to join Atlanta Drive GC and represent a great organization, city, and fan base”

"I’ve been fortunate to develop a relationship with Mr. Blank and AMB Sports and Entertainment over the years – I love their passion to be the best at everything they do both on and off the field. They are bringing this same energy and enthusiasm to Atlanta Drive GC. I can’t wait to get started!”

The TGL will provide an exciting match play and individual format for fans to enjoy at the SoFi Centre, Florida.