Eamon Lynch dubs Jay Monahan's memo focused on building 'goodwill' and making 'time'   

The PGA Tour merger with the controversial LIV Golf only came under the scanner. The US government investigated it and also was chastised by people and players alike. Soon after announcing the merger, the PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan went on medical leave.

The Commissioner was finally back in the office on Wednesday, July 26, and released a memo, highlighting the deal with LIV Golf.

Golf analyst Eamon Lynch spoke about the memo in his recent article for USA Today Sports, in which he said that Monahan aims to make 'time' and build 'goodwill' by organizing meetings with the players and appreciating their loyalty.

Jay Monahan said in his memo that his team has been working on providing the loyal players with financial benefits for not joining the LIV Golf last year.

Eamon dubbed the deal with the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, which sponsors LIV Golf, as "Monahan's attempt to sate the braying hounds".

Here is an excerpt from Eamon Lynch's article in which he wrote about Jay Monahan's memo:

"The intended deal with the Saudis is now routinely couched in cautious caveats and Monahan described negotiations as “complicated and time intensive.” That means the details for which players are hungry – on terms with the PIF and on potential alternative sources of capital – are not imminent. Monahan’s late-night memo was a necessary attempt to sate the braying hounds, but it’s unclear if it can buy him sufficient time to deliver on what he is promising."

Lynch also wrote that Monahan's aimed to reestablish trust in his leadership. He went on to write:

"By reconnect he doesn’t mean catching-up after his absence, but re-establishing trust in his leadership and in the very governance of the Tour. For all of the concessions he has just made to that reality, a rancorous and divisive period lies ahead."

In the memo, the commissioner called for a meeting with the players at the 2023 Wyndham Championship, which will take place next week.

Summary of Jay Monahan's memo

Jay Monahan returned to his duty with a bang. In his memo, he spoke about the Tour's future.

The commissioner mentioned building a task force, which will take all the decisions regarding the LIV golfers who want to return to the PGA Tour.

The task force will be headed by PGA Tour's Chief Tournaments and competitions officer Andy Pazder, Chief Player Officer Jason Gore and EVP/vice counsel Neera Shetty.

The memo also spoke about the Player Benefit Program. The tour promises to offer a 'financially significant' repayment structure to the players who decided to be on the PGA Tour even after getting a million-dollar contract from LIV Golf.

Here is an expert from the memo about the benefits program :

"This program, should we reach a Definitive Agreement, will be financially significant in total and incremental to our planned compensation package. More details to come as we … determine how players from across the membership would benefit.”

In the memo, Jay Monahan also mentioned that Jason Gore will be the new Chief Player Officer and Executive Vice President of the PGA Tour.