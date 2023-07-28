Kevin Streelman commends Jay Monahan for his initiatives and promoting positive player relations - "That's what we needed to hear" 

American professional golfer Kevin Streelman is currently at TPC Twin Cities, playing in the 3M Open. He is having a wonderful time out there, leading the leaderboard along with J.T. Poston.

After completing his first round on Thursday, Streelman spoke with the media and revealed a PAC call with PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan. He shared that it really went well and praised the honesty that the latter showed.

As quoted by Golf Digest, he said:

"I was on the PAC call with Jay. I thought it went really well, to be honest. It was our request and he obliged that we get all the other executives off the phone and just kind of talk man-to-man and just needed some honesty, which he did."

Kevin Streelman added that Jay Monahan shared details of what happened with his health and, further, explained the 'behind the scenes' of the PGA Tour-PIF merger.

The golfer added that the Commissioner admitted that things were not being done the way they should have been.

Streelman added:

"He told us what happened with his health, and he told us what's happened behind the scenes. He admitted the rollout wasn't done the way it should have been, and we should have been involved. That's what we needed to hear."

Kevin Streelman at the 3M Open 2023 (via Getty Images)

"It just kind of hurts our feelings" - Kevin Streelman speaks on not being informed before about the PGA Tour-PIF merger deal

Last month, when the PGA Tour dropped the bomb of news of their merger with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Funds (PIF), the players associated with them felt a little hurt. Kevin Streelman, a very renowned voice on the Tour, shared the same with the media.

The 16-year PGA Tour veteran emphasized getting sentiments hurt due to the deal going behind the players' backs. He shared that players love the tour and the game, and they should have been informed beforehand:

Streelman said:

"When things go on behind our backs, it just kind of hurts our feelings a little bit, hurts probably our egos a little bit because we care so much."

Kevin Streelman added that that was the biggest problem he had with the PGA Tour-PIF merger deal. He added that the players did not feel part of the team, and they even felt unlistened to.

He said:

"So that was my biggest problem with all this that went on is we just didn't feel we were part of the team. We didn't feel we were listened to, we didn't feel something that drastically affects us, our families and our sponsors and legacies and our future, and just we care."

A few days ago, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan shared a memo with the membership on the Tour. It contained details and information about the planned merger deal with the PIF and the DP World Tour.