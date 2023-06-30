“Embarrassing to humanity”: Golf fans roast Travis Kelce for his outfit at The Match

Travis Kelce made a surprise entrance at The Match, a Celebrity golf game. He competed alongside his NFL Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes and won the event by a score of 3&2.

In Thursday's battle, the duo utterly crushed Golden State Warriors stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson and gathered a considerable amount to give to the No Kid Hungry campaign.

Aside from their outstanding achievement in the golf tournament, people were drawn to Travis Kelce's knitted clothing. He selected to wear multi-pocket short pants with a white T-shirt and a half-sleeved jumper. He completed his look with white socks and sneakers and a watch in one hand.

Fans were unimpressed with the attire, calling it "embarrassing." They commented on social media:

"Embarrassing to humanity."

"What does he plan on carrying in all those pockets?!?"

Wally Cummins @WallyCummins @GolfDigest What does he plan on carrying in all those pockets?!? @GolfDigest What does he plan on carrying in all those pockets?!?

"@Nike should just ship this directly from the factory to their clearance store."

"He looks like he’s taking his little brother to his first day of high school lol"

brad @shakenbake803 @GolfDigest He looks like he’s taking his little brother to his first day of high school lol @GolfDigest He looks like he’s taking his little brother to his first day of high school lol

While some commented that it was knitted by his grandma.

"Looks like his grandma knitted it and made him wear it."

chris @chrisNYY15 @GolfDigest Looks like his grandma knitted it and made him wear it @GolfDigest Looks like his grandma knitted it and made him wear it

"His fit was made by his grandma on her cotton gin back in 1845"

Gary Merrill @merrillnaise @GolfDigest His fit was made by his grandma on her cotton gin back in 1845 @GolfDigest His fit was made by his grandma on her cotton gin back in 1845

People also wrote about Patrick Mahomes, saying:

"Does Pat shave his legs?"

The Match is a celebrity golf charity event that takes place twice a year.

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce vs Steph Curry: The Match Recap

Capital One The Match is wrapped up with its eighth edition. This time the tournament was an epic battle between the NBA stars Stephan Curry and Klay Thompson against NFL stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in a head-to-head competition.

It was the second consecutive outing for Mahomes at the event while his teammate Kelce made his debut. Interestingly, the pattern remains the same for the NBA stars, as Stephan Curry played in the third edition of the event while Klay Thompson had his first taste of The Match.

Curry, who was having a favourable chance of winning the event, had nearly won on the first hole before things turned otherwise and it ended in a draw.

On the second hole, the Kansas Stars had an excellent chip and they made a birdie as per The Match rule and took the lead in the tournament. Mahomes won on the third hole while Kelce missed his shot. However, the winning streaks continue on the fourth hole. The next hole ended in a draw.

Stephan Curry and Klay Thompson finally extended a lead at the event on the ninth hole when Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes missed their short putts. Kelce buried a short putt on the 10th hole to win The Match by 3&2.

It was the second edition of The Match which excluded professional golfers from the team. Last year, Tom Brady teamed up with Aaron Rodgers to play against Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, in which Rodgers and Brady registered a victory by 1 Up.

Poll : 0 votes