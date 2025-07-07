Brian Campbell captured his second PGA Tour title of the season by defeating Emiliano Grillo on the first playoff hole at the John Deere Classic. Both players carded final-round scores of 67 to reach 18-under-par, emerging from a tightly packed field that saw 14 players within two shots of the lead with nine holes remaining.

Ad

However, despite Emiliano Grillo’s win being snatched away from him at the John Deere Classic, he did manage to make things better for his professional career. Grillo entered the event in the 105th position of the FedEx Cup standings. With a close finish, he is now 64th on the list.

At the post-round presser of the John Deere Classic, Emiliano Grillo was asked how he felt about the major leap he had taken for the upcoming part of the season.

Ad

Trending

"You were 105th in FedExCup points starting the week. You made a major step this week toward the FedExCup Playoffs," a journalist asked Grillo.

“Yeah, no, that's the plan every week. We're one short, but we'll keep working,” replied Grillo.

The playoff occurred on the par-4 18th hole, where Grillo could not save par after missing the green. Campbell capitalized by making par to secure the win.

Ad

This victory adds to Campbell’s earlier triumph at the Mexico Open, making him the fifth player this season to earn multiple PGA Tour wins, alongside Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Sepp Straka, and Ryan Fox.

Kevin Roy and David Lipsky finished one shot behind the leaders to tie for third place. Max Homa, Matt Kuchar, and Lucas Glover shared fifth place, two shots back of the final lead.

How did Emiliano Grillo perform in the final round of the John Deere Classic?

Emiliano Grillo closed out his final round at the 2025 John Deere Classic with a solid 4-under 67, finishing in a tie for first at 18-under-par and advancing to a playoff. Grillo remained consistent throughout the round, carding five birdies and just one bogey over the 18 holes at TPC Deere Run. His front nine featured a clean stretch with early birdies to build momentum, while the back nine saw him stay in contention with steady play and a birdie on the par-3 12th. Grillo’s poised performance secured his spot in the showdown on Sunday.

Ad

Here is how Emiliano Grillo performed Hole-by-hole on Sunday at the John Deere Classic:

Hole 1: 4 (Par)

Hole 2: 5 (Par)

Hole 3: 3 (Par)

Hole 4: 3 (Birdie)

Hole 5: 4 (Par)

Hole 6: 4 (Par)

Hole 7: 3 (Par)

Hole 8: 3 (Birdie)

Hole 9: 4 (Par)

OUT: 33 (-2)

Hole 10: 4 (Birdie)

Hole 11: 4 (Par)

Hole 12: 2 (Birdie)

Hole 13: 4 (Par)

Hole 14: 4 (Par)

Hole 15: 5 (Bogey)

Hole 16: 3 (Par)

Hole 17: 4 (Birdie)

Hole 18: 4 (Par)

IN: 34 (-2)

Total: 67 (-4)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aheli Chakraborty Aheli is a golf writer Know More