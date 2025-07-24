Anthony Kim reacts to $440M-worth Adam Sandler's take on family ahead of Happy Gilmore 2 release

Anthony Kim had one of the most notable returns to golf in 2024. Kim returned to the game after a 12-year absence, and he has worked extremely hard since then to make a comeback and prove his worth in front of his family. On July 24, Kim responded to Adam Sandler's statement, claiming that family is the most important thing.Pubity reported that the $440 million worth actor Adam Sandler (via Celebrity Net Worth) is very excited about his upcoming film, Happy Gilmore 2. The reason for Sandler's happiness is that his entire family is working with him on this film. During his statement, Sandler highlighted how much he enjoys having his family around him. Sandler stated,&quot;I always want the family around... I am always happiest when they are near me.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAnthony Kim shared this Instagram post on his story and included a comment about his family, noting that he, too, prioritizes family over all else in the world. Kim's caption on his Instagram story read,&quot;Family over Everything ❤️&quot;Talking more about Kim's story, here's a look at it:Anthony Kim's reaction to Adam Sandler's statement (Image Credit: Instagram @anthonykimofficial)Happy Gilmore 2 will be released on July 25, 2025, exclusively on Netflix. It is a sequel to the original 1996 film Happy Gilmore. The plot of this new film is around Happy Gilmore (Adam Sandler), who returns to professional golf to raise funds for his daughter's ballet tuition. While this appears to be a straightforward road, Shooter McGavin (played by Christopher McDonald) stands in Gilmore's way as a rival.Talking more about Anthony Kim's IG story, it clearly shows how much he loves his family; after all, his daughter is the key reason for his return to golf.Anthony Kim reveals why he came back to golfLIV Golf Singapore - Day One - Source: GettyAnthony Kim had a break from golf due to serious injuries, mental health issues, and addiction. This break ended after 12 years, when Kim realized that he wanted to perform something significant in front of his family. This led to him joining LIV Golf, and the golfer even remarked about it at the signing interview, saying,&quot;Unfortunately, I was around people who enjoyed the same things and maybe didn’t have the same opportunities as I did, and the same responsibilities. I had no self-worth until I became a father. I really didn’t feel that, and now I have a duty, I have a responsibility of taking care of my family and being the best role model for my daughter as I could be.&quot;Kim continued,&quot;That gives me purpose every morning, and I just didn’t have that before.&quot;Anthony Kim has one daughter named Bella (also known as Isabella) Kim. She was born in 2022 and was about two years old when Kim joined LIV Golf in 2024.