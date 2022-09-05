“Enjoy your retirement” – Fans react to Phil Mickelson’s snipe at PGA Tour over structural changes

Phil Mickelson, who was a part of the inaugural season of the LIV Golf series in June, took a snipe at the PGA Tour on Sunday (September 4). The 2021 PGA Tour champion, who reportedly received around $200 million to play in the Saudi-backed series, was critical of the PGA’s newly announced structural changes.

Extending the PGA Tour-LIV Golf debate, Mickelson stated that the PGA announced the changes due to the emergence of LIV Golf.

Mickelson played at the LIV Golf Invitational series event in Boston on Sunday. Speaking after the event, Mickelson took a shot at the PGA Tour, stating that the US-based Tour 'magically found a couple hundred million' for the players.

Lauding the LIV Golf series for laying the path for PGA Tour’s structural changes, Phil Mickelson said:

“I think the fans are getting a lot of benefit out of this, and all golfers, all professional golfers are getting a lot of benefit. The guys on the Tour are playing for a lot more money. It’s great that they magically found a couple hundred million; that’s awesome. Everybody is I think in a better position now than they were a year ago.”

Mickelson has been highly critical of the American circuit ever since his suspension from the same. Last week, the PGA Tour announced a series of structural changes, including new 'elevated' events, higher prize purse, and a new short-format golf tournament.

Mickelson said that he was 'happy' for the PGA Tour players as the circuit was now listening to their needs. The 52-year-old went on to laud the LIV Golf series for leading the way for the betterment of golf and added:

“Now [players are] being heard and things are changing. Things have gotten better for everybody in professional golf and I believe for the fans, too, because they’re seeing golf in a different environment with LIV. They’re seeing on the Tour, the Tour is bringing their best players together more often."

"LIV is moving professional golf throughout the world… I didn’t say I felt vindicated, I said I felt happy for the guys, that they have a voice and they’re being valued and they’re being heard, and changes are being implemented to show that appreciation.”

Many were critical of Phil Mickelson’s comments and slammed him for the same. A few commented that the ace golfer was 'salty' after picking LIV Golf over the PGA.

Phil Mickelson’s fans also came forward and backed the comments made by the ace golfer. Some even questioned the American Tour regarding the changes announced to the existing structure.

Mickelson remains at the forefront of the PGA Tour-LIV Golf debate as he is the most popular among the golfers who jumped ship to join the Saudi-backed series. It should be noted that players continue to switch sides to join the LIV golf, with the latest being Cameron Smith.

