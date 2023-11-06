Erik van Rooyen WITB: What is inside the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship bag?

Erik van Rooyen emerged as the tournament's genuine champion from November 2nd to 5th, 2023, at El Cardonal at Diamante. The South African golfer dominated the course with remarkable talent and unwavering commitment, ending with an astounding score of -27.

His outstanding performance, highlighted by consistently low scores across all four rounds, distinguished him as a force to be reckoned with. Van Rooyen's overall earnings of $1,476,000 represent not only his monetary reward but also the hard effort and attention he put into every swing and putt.

Erik van Rooyen, armed with his excellent equipment, executed a performance that put his fellow competitors to shame. He was joined in second place by two formidable players: Matt Kuchar of the United States and Camilo Villegas of Colombia.

Kuchar finished with a total score of -25, demonstrating consistent excellence across all four rounds. His earnings totaled $729,800, a worthy tribute to his valiant efforts on the course. Similarly, Villegas displayed exceptional talent, tying Kuchar's score of -25 and securing a share of second place.

What's under Erik van Rooyen's bag?

Erik van Rooyen of South Africa won the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship with remarkable skill and precision. Behind his outstanding performance was a meticulously crafted set of golf equipment that was critical to his success.

Here's a complete list of the equipment in Erik van Rooyen's winning bag:

DRIVER: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (9 degrees), equipped with a Mitsubishi Diamana 60 TX shaft.

Each item of equipment in Erik van Rooyen's suitcase was critical to his victory, demonstrating the necessity of choosing the correct tools for success at the highest level of competition.