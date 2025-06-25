“Even if I were 100, I’d still watch it” — When Charley Hull revealed her love for iconic British TV series

Charley Hull has won two events on the LPGA Tour and four on the Ladies European Tour. However, she has other interests besides golf. In a recently resurfaced video from 2016, Hull revealed that she loves spending her free time watching "Doctor Who."

In 2016, Hull competed in the Rio Olympics against top golfers such as Lydia Ko and Shanshan Feng. Ahead of the tournament, she was featured in a short YouTube video by BBC Sports.

In the video, the Kettering-born golfer was asked to reveal three secrets about herself. She mentioned Doctor Who, the popular British science fiction TV series, as one of her favorite shows.

“I Love Doctor Who. David Tennant is my favorite Doctor. I’ve watched it ever since I was younger, and I think even if I were 100, I’d still watch it. I love it.” [0:29]

Charley Hull, who was 20-years-old at the time, also revealed that she didn’t have a driver’s license and hadn’t even written the theory test yet. Notably, she ended up taking the practical test in 2023 in England and passed on the first attempt.

Hull put up a good fight at the 2016 Rio Olympics as she scored a total of 8-under 276. However, she missed out on a bronze medal by two strokes and finished the tournament tied for seventh place. She was bested by Inbee Park, Lydia Ko, and Shanshan Feng, who won the gold, silver, and bronze medals, respectively.

“Pleased with how I fought”: Charley Hull pens down honest thoughts about performance in the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

Charley Hull made her ninth PGA Tour start of the season at the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in Fields Ranch East. At the end of the tournament, she tied for 12th place, missing the title by nine strokes.

Afterwards, Hull shared a post on Instagram, saying that despite not winning, she was still happy with her performance. She also revealed that she will compete in the KPMG Women’s Irish Open next month.

“T12 at the @kpmgwomenspga ⛳️✌️✨. Pleased with how I fought back after Round 1 especially with such tough conditions out there! Thank you @lpga_tour for another testing but great major🤩 congrats @minjee27 on the win🏆.”

Take a look at the post here:

Charley Hull has yet to claim an LPGA Tour title since she won the Volunteers of America Classic in 2022. This year, she missed the cut at the Chevron Championship and tied for 12th in the U.S. Women’s Open.

So far, the two-time LPGA Tour winner has had a good season, with five top-20 finishes. Her second worst result was at the Black Desert Championship, which was a T-40 finish. Notably, she has earned a total of $616.3 K on the tour this year.

