“Ever heard of being golf ready and course management?”: Golf fans blast US Open Day 3 timings

The US Open announced late Friday the pairings and tee times for the third round. The first competitors will be teeing off at 12:33 PM, while the last competitors will be teeing off at 06:40 pm (all times according to ET).

These are highly unusual times for a US Open. Normally, the organizers try to have the last players to start (who, by the way, are the best placed), close their participation when it is still daylight.

U.S. Open (USGA) @usopengolf



Full tee times for Round 3 Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark tee off at 6:40 p.m. ET tomorrow. 🍿

This will not be the case. The difference between Eastern time and Western time in the United States is three hours, so the best placed players (Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark) will be teeing off at the US Open's round three at 3:40 PM local time.

In other words, Fowler and Clark will have to deal with the sun over the horizon, right in their line of sight. In addition, they will probably have to play their final holes in the semi-darkness of the afternoon-night. Finishing completely at night is definitely a possibility.

This has not gone unnoticed by fans of the US Open. In fact, it has been talked about on social networks. Here are some of the reactions posted by Twitter users:

"Are you guys out of your minds? It was dark when the players finished tonight. Ever heard of being golf ready and course management? Great course and players but USGA FAILING MISERABLY."

Nancy @Nancy313411731 @usopengolf Are you guys out of your minds? It was dark when the players finished tonight. Ever heard of being golf ready and course management? Great course and players but USGA FAILING MISERABLY.

"Why are the tee times so late?"

"I don’t think it’s fair to have the leaders finishing on holes where they are looking straight into the sun. I get taking advantage of west coast for east coast prime time coverage but this is a bit overboard."

BetaTesting @downsjm @usopengolf I don't think it's fair to have the leaders finishing on holes where they are looking straight into the sun. I get taking advantage of west coast for east coast prime time coverage but this is a bit overboard.

"Prime time?"

"Ridiculous tee times for today. Was almost dark when they finished. Should be on course at least 90 mins earlier."

Cubby @derekcubby @usopengolf Ridiculous tee times for today. Was almost dark when they finished. Should be on course at least 90 mins earlier.

"Not having the final tees until 3pm local time is an absolute disgrace. There are more golf fans than in the USA - grow the game not gatekeep it. Considering the first tee is also at 10am, you have abandoned your global golf friends. Pathetic."

ARigby @ARigby3 @usopengolf Not having the final tees until 3pm local time is an absolute disgrace. There are more golf fans than in the USA - grow the game not gatekeep it. Considering the first tee is also at 10am, you have abandoned your global golf friends. Pathetic.

"Why is this almost a full hour later than the 2019 Pebble Beach final pairing in round three?"

The Fantasy Doctor PhD @DFS_PhD @usopengolf Why is this almost a full hour later than the 2019 Pebble Beach final pairing in round three?

"First #US Open2023 in my life that I have no interest in watching every shot. The course setup is rather … liberal. Guess being in LA that’s to be expected. Please don’t bring DEI to #US Open setups in the future."

"Ummm what are you trying to time it so mcirloy finishes his round and the leaders have to go back out Sunday morning. Fucking rigged."

andy @fenwayandy @usopengolf Ummm what are you trying to time it so mcirloy finishes his round and the leaders have to go back out Sunday morning. Fucking rigged

"I was ready for bed and people were still on the course. Combine with no galleries, a stupid course and way too many commercials and you lot managed to screw up another Open."

Why US Open chose these tee times for the third round?

Actually, US Open organizers have not explained why these tee times were chosen for the start of the third round of play.

Fans speculate that these times were chosen with the defining moment of the competition coinciding with prime time television on the East Coast.

