Rickie Fowler tee times: When will the US Open 2023 leader resume play on Saturday?

Rickie Fowler, the current leader of the US Open 2023, is scheduled to resume play at LACC on Saturday. The third round tee times have been announced, and Rickie Fowler is set to tee off at 6:40 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Fans and golf lovers are looking forward to Rickie Fowler's return to the course as excitement grows surrounding his performance.

Fowler will be paired with Wyndham Clark for Saturday's round. Throughout the tournament, both players have displayed exceptional skill and poise, dazzling viewers with their spectacular shots and clever play.

The pairing promises an intriguing and tough duel between these two players as they try to keep their momentum and secure a favourable place on the leaderboard. Fowler is surely the centre of attraction as the leader of the table for the last two days.

Rickie Fowler will tee off last on Saturday

The third round tee times also highlight the early starters who will set the pace for the day. Ryan Fox will lead the way, teeing off at 12:33 p.m. ET, followed by Adam Hadwin and Jon Rahm at 12:44 p.m. ET. As the day progresses, major contenders such as Dustin Johnson, Harris English, Xander Schauffele, and Rory McIlroy, who tee off at 6:18 p.m. ET and 6:29 p.m. ET, will be closely watched.

Rickie Fowler will be the last to tee off on Saturday, alongside Wyndham Clark, at 6:40 p.m. ET.

The US Open's strong competitiveness continues to attract fans, and the third round promises to bring another exciting day of golf action.

Here are the complete Round 3 tee times for the US Open (All times ET):

12:33 pm - Ryan Fox

12:44 pm - Adam Hadwin, Jon Rahm

12:55 pm - Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry

1:06 pm - Ryo Ishikawa, David Puig

1:17 pm - Sebastian Munoz, Ben Carr

1:28 pm - Patrick Cantlay, Russell Henley

1:39 pm - Cameron Young, Padraig Harrington

1:50 pm - Abraham Ancer, Aldrich Potgieter

2:01 pm - Maxwell Moldovan, Sam Stevens

2:17 pm - Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia

2:28 pm - Tyrrell Hatton, Kevin Streelman

2:39 pm - Adam Svensson, Jordan Smith

2:50 pm - Jacob Solomon, Hideki Matsuyama

3:01 pm - Matt Fitzpatrick, Tom Kim

3:12 pm - Collin Morikawa, Gordon Sargent

3:23 pm - Patrick Rodgers, Yuro Katsuragawa

3:34 pm - Mackenzie Hughes, Brooks Koepka

3:45 pm - Billy Horschel, Sahith Theegala

4:01 pm - Joaquin Niemann, Viktor Hovland

4:12 pm - Si Woo Kim, Bryson DeChambeau

4:23 pm - Ryan Gerard, Keith Mitchell

4:34 pm - Sam Burns, Austin Eckroat

4:45 pm - Andrew Putnam, Eric Cole

4:56 pm - Romain Langasque, Nick Hardy

5:07 pm - Denny McCarthy, Gary Woodland

5:18 pm - Dylan Wu, Ryutaro Nagano

5:29 pm - Justin Suh, Brian Harman

5:45 pm - Charley Hoffman, Tony Finau

5:56 pm - Cameron Smith, Scottie Scheffler

6:07 pm - Sam Bennett, Min Woo Lee

6:18 pm - Dustin Johnson, Harris English

6:29 pm - Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy

6:40 pm - Wyndham Clark, Rickie Fowler

Final round tee times for the US Open will be updated after Saturday’s play.

