“Everybody is in the dark” - Paul McGinley expresses skepticism over Jon Rahm's potential move to LIV Golf

Is Jon Rahm going to LIV Golf or not? No one seems to have a concrete answer to that question, and former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley is as confused as everyone else. Rumors have been rampant, from reports of LIV turning Rahm down because his fee was too high to other reports saying the switch is as good as done.

McGinley said via GolfMagic that the Spaniard hasn't denied any of the rumors, which has left everyone fumbling for an answer.

"Everybody is in the dark because he hasn't denied it. But any of us who know Jon would be surprised if he did that. But what we have learned in the last two years is that you can never discount anything, so it's not going to be discounted by anyone within the game," said McGinley.

Paul McGinley admits that while it would be a shock to see Rahm defect, nothing would be truly surprising for him anymore. With the merger between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf coming soon, a trip to LIV Golf won't be the death sentence from the PGA Tour that it once was.

McGinley further added:

"You know, at the moment the game is a diluted product and my hope is that at the end of these negotiations it won't be a diluted product any more. Hopefully we can get to a place where it's unified and in a better place again. I don't think the public benefits from a diluted product. I think the whole game would benefit from a more united product again and hopefully we can get to that place."

Whether or not the Masters winner will actually leave the PGA Tour remains to be seen. As McGinley said, Rahm has neither confirmed nor denied these rumors. Phil Mickelson, for what it's worth, has reportedly said that Rahm is going to LIV.

Rahm's future has been all the speculation lately. He declined the chance to take up Rory McIlroy's PGA Tour Policy Board position. He also dropped out of Tiger Woods' TGL league. All of this has helped fuel the rumors since those could be seen as ways to start severing the connection to the Tour.

Jon Rahm and LIV Golf

Jon Rahm has, in the past, spoken on LIV Golf. He hasn't done so recently as these rumors have arisen, but he's mentioned them in the past.

Is Jon Rahm going to LIV?

Rahm reportedly said that LIV's differing format was not a "proper golf tournament" and that they'd have to pay him an incredible amount since Rahm, who carries a net worth of around $16 million, wouldn't have his life changed by $300 million.

Rahm has also expressed a desire to win a career Grand Slam, something that would be more challenging on LIV. LIV Golfers can make the Majors, but it's more difficult without OWGR points. It would be more challenging for Rahm to make the Majors he hasn't yet won if he left the PGA Tour.

On the other hand, Rahm advocated for the inclusion of LIV players in the Ryder Cup, so he's not been as strict against them as other players on the PGA Tour have.