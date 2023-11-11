“Everyone feels fear” - Camilo Villegas on battling demons and making a comeback on the PGA Tour

Colombian golfer Camilo Villegas spoke candidly about the difficulties and demons he overcame to return to the PGA Tour. In a video shared by the PGA Tour on X (formerly Twitter), Villegas acknowledged the significant psychological and emotional toll of playing professional golf:

"Let me be honest, people think that we just kind of chill out here and we're very comfortable doing what we're doing, but there's a lot of demons out here, and when you've been doing it for a long time, golf is hard."

Villegas further added that fear is a common emotion for all players in competitive golf, especially when they are up against the greatest players in the world, regardless of experience level. He stated:

"It's about looking forward to feeling that not fear, kind of reshaping that fear into something a little bit, just lowering the curve and just managing it. To be honest, there was none of that last week, which I was surprised, so let's keep it going."

Camilo Villegas's performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Camilo Villegas has shown remarkable skill in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, currently taking place at the Port Royal Golf Course in Bermuda. He is tied for fifth place after the second round with a score of -14.

Camilo Villegas is accompanied by Adam Long and Kramer Hickok in fifth place. Villegas rolled back the years with a strong performance, finishing first with a round-wise score of 67 and second with an even more impressive 63, for a total of 130.

Villegas is in the running for the $6,500,000 purse, tied at -14 with other elite players like Ryan Brehm and Satoshi Kodaira. Villegas will look to consolidate his position as the tournament goes on and try to win it.

Professional wins for Camilo Villegas

Camilo Villegas has an impressive ten professional victories so far. Among these triumphs, he counts four PGA Tour victories.

Villegas has also won once on the Japan Golf Tour, demonstrating his competitiveness on the global stage. Here is a list of his accomplishments:

BMW Championship (7 Sep 2008): Villegas claimed victory with a 2-stroke margin over United States' Dudley Hart. The Tour Championship (28 Sep 2008): In a thrilling playoff, Villegas emerged triumphant, defeating Spain's Sergio García. The Honda Classic (7 Mar 2010): Villegas secured a convincing 5-stroke victory over United States' Anthony Kim. Wyndham Championship (17 Aug 2014): Villegas clinched victory with a 1-stroke margin over United States' Bill Haas and Sweden's Freddie Jacobson.