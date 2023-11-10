“Some sort of bragging rights” - Adam Long breaks PGA Tour record with 69 consecutive fairways hit

On Thursday, November 9, Adam Long broke the 31-year-old PGA Tour record by hitting 69 consecutive fairways during the opening round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He carded a 5-under 66 on the first day at Port Royal Golf Course to end the round at T26, five strokes off the lead.

Previously, Brian Claar held the record by hitting 59 consecutive fairways in 1992. Long's streak ended after he missed the fairway on the par-4 15th at Port Royal. Last week, he became the first player since Claar to hit every fairway in a single tournament by hitting 56 out of 56 at the World Wide Technology Championship.

Speaking about his performance in Mexico, Long said it was something he would be showing off forever. He was quoted as saying, via PGATour.com:

"It’s something I’ll be able to say forever, some sort of bragging rights or an interesting stat at trivia nights."

Speaking at the post-round interview on Thursday, after breaking the record, the 36-year-old golfer said that everyone was reminding him about his chance of breaking the fairway record ahead of the first round which made him think more about it.

He said:

"It was in my mind, for sure, to start. Hit a hybrid on the first and then the second fairway's really hard to hit. Luckily it was kind of into the wind so I hit a driver and hung in the fairway somehow and perfectly in the middle, so after that I was just kind of coasting.

Ahead of the week, Long was placed 138th in the FedExCup Fall. While the first round of 66 is a good start, he will need three more good rounds at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship to break inside the top 125 to secure the card for the upcoming season.

How did Adam Long perform in the 2022–23 season? The golfer's performance explored

Adam Long made 18 cuts in 36 starts this PGA Tour season, achieving four top-25 finishes. His best result came at the Barbasol Championship, where he finished T16. Currently, he is placed 148th in the FedEx Cup standings.

Here's a look at Long's performance in the 2022–23 PGA Tour season:

2022

Fortinet Championship: CUT

Sanderson Farms Championship: T30

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP: T53

Butterfield Bermuda Championship: T44

World Wide Technology Championship: CUT

Cadence Bank Houston Open: CUT

The RSM Classic: CUT

2023

Sony Open in Hawaii: T48

The American Express: CUT

Farmers Insurance Open: 73

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T48

WM Phoenix Open: T42

The Genesis Invitational: T50

The Honda Classic: CUT

THE PLAYERS Championship: CUT

Valspar Championship: T19

Corales Puntacana Championship: CUT

Valero Texas Open: CUT

RBC Heritage: T59

Mexico Open at Vidanta: T18

Wells Fargo Championship: CUT

AT&T Byron Nelson: T50

Charles Schwab Challenge: CUT

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: CUT

RBC Canadian Open: T57

Travelers Championship: CUT

Rocket Mortgage Classic: CUT

John Deere Classic: CUT

Barbasol Championship: T16

Barracuda Championship: CUT

3M Open: T37

Wyndham Championship: CUT

Fortinet Championship: CUT

Sanderson Farms Championship: T35

Shriners Children's Open: T35

World Wide Technology Championship: T23