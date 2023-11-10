“Some sort of bragging rights” - Adam Long breaks PGA Tour record with 69 consecutive fairways hit

On Thursday, November 9, Adam Long broke the 31-year-old PGA Tour record by hitting 69 consecutive fairways during the opening round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He carded a 5-under 66 on the first day at Port Royal Golf Course to end the round at T26, five strokes off the lead.
Previously, Brian Claar held the record by hitting 59 consecutive fairways in 1992. Long's streak ended after he missed the fairway on the par-4 15th at Port Royal. Last week, he became the first player since Claar to hit every fairway in a single tournament by hitting 56 out of 56 at the World Wide Technology Championship.
Speaking about his performance in Mexico, Long said it was something he would be showing off forever. He was quoted as saying, via PGATour.com:
"It’s something I’ll be able to say forever, some sort of bragging rights or an interesting stat at trivia nights."
Speaking at the post-round interview on Thursday, after breaking the record, the 36-year-old golfer said that everyone was reminding him about his chance of breaking the fairway record ahead of the first round which made him think more about it.
He said:
"It was in my mind, for sure, to start. Hit a hybrid on the first and then the second fairway's really hard to hit. Luckily it was kind of into the wind so I hit a driver and hung in the fairway somehow and perfectly in the middle, so after that I was just kind of coasting.
Ahead of the week, Long was placed 138th in the FedExCup Fall. While the first round of 66 is a good start, he will need three more good rounds at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship to break inside the top 125 to secure the card for the upcoming season.
How did Adam Long perform in the 2022–23 season? The golfer's performance explored
Adam Long made 18 cuts in 36 starts this PGA Tour season, achieving four top-25 finishes. His best result came at the Barbasol Championship, where he finished T16. Currently, he is placed 148th in the FedEx Cup standings.
Here's a look at Long's performance in the 2022–23 PGA Tour season:
2022
- Fortinet Championship: CUT
- Sanderson Farms Championship: T30
- ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP: T53
- Butterfield Bermuda Championship: T44
- World Wide Technology Championship: CUT
- Cadence Bank Houston Open: CUT
- The RSM Classic: CUT
2023
- Sony Open in Hawaii: T48
- The American Express: CUT
- Farmers Insurance Open: 73
- AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T48
- WM Phoenix Open: T42
- The Genesis Invitational: T50
- The Honda Classic: CUT
- THE PLAYERS Championship: CUT
- Valspar Championship: T19
- Corales Puntacana Championship: CUT
- Valero Texas Open: CUT
- RBC Heritage: T59
- Mexico Open at Vidanta: T18
- Wells Fargo Championship: CUT
- AT&T Byron Nelson: T50
- Charles Schwab Challenge: CUT
- the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: CUT
- RBC Canadian Open: T57
- Travelers Championship: CUT
- Rocket Mortgage Classic: CUT
- John Deere Classic: CUT
- Barbasol Championship: T16
- Barracuda Championship: CUT
- 3M Open: T37
- Wyndham Championship: CUT
- Fortinet Championship: CUT
- Sanderson Farms Championship: T35
- Shriners Children's Open: T35
- World Wide Technology Championship: T23