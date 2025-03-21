Ex-Augusta staff to spend a year in jail, pay $3.4M in restitution for stealing three Green Jackets

Augusta National staff was recently sentenced to one year after he was found guilty of stealing three Green Jackets. He was also ordered to compensate $3.4 million to the Augusta National Golf Club.

Richard Globensky, a 40-year-old ex-warehouse assistant at Augusta National Club, worked from 2009 to 2022. During his time at the coveted golf club, he stole millions of dollars worth of Masters golf tournament memorabilia.

The stolen items also included the green jackets of Arnold Palmer, Ben Hogan, and Gene Sarazen, respectively. Globensky sold them with the help of Florida online brokers for a whopping $5.3 million.

Last year, Globensky pleaded guilty in the US District Court in Chicago to transporting and transferring stolen items in interstate commerce. On Wednesday, March 19, US District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman sentenced him to one year of prison time. Besides he was also ordered to pay $3,448,842 in restitution to Augusta National.

"The funds Globensky obtained enabled him and his spouse to live a lifestyle far beyond their means," Assistant US Attorney Brian Hayes was quoted as saying via official press release. "The manner in which he spent the proceeds suggests greed was his primary motivation for committing the offense."

Who has qualified for the Masters 2025 so far? The field for the Augusta event explored

Here's a look at the players who have qualified for the Masters 2025 (as of March 20):

Ludvig Aberg

Byeong Hun An

Jose Luis Ballester

Evan Beck

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns

Angel Cabrera

Brian Campbell

Rafael Campos

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners

Fred Couples

Cameron Davis

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Thomas Detry

Nick Dunlap

Nicolas Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Sergio Garcia

Lucas Glover

Max Greyserman

Brian Harman

Justin Hastings

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Joe Highsmith

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland

Sungjae Im

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Noah Kent

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Patton Kizzire

Brooks Koepka

Bernhard Langer

Thriston Lawrence

Min Woo Lee

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Matt McCarty

Rory McIlroy

Maverick McNealy

Phil Mickelson

Collin Morikawa

Joaquin Niemann

Jose Maria Olazabal

Matthieu Pavon

Taylor Pendrith

J.T. Poston

Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai

Patrick Reed

Davis Riley

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Charl Schwartzel

Adam Scott

Vijay Singh

Cameron Smith

Jordan Spieth

Sepp Straka

Hiroshi Tai

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Jhonattan Vegas

Bubba Watson

Mike Weir

Danny Willett

Cameron Young

Kevin Yu

Will Zalatoris

