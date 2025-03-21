Ex-Augusta staff to spend a year in jail, pay $3.4M in restitution for stealing three Green Jackets

Augusta National staff was recently sentenced to one year after he was found guilty of stealing three Green Jackets. He was also ordered to compensate $3.4 million to the Augusta National Golf Club.
Richard Globensky, a 40-year-old ex-warehouse assistant at Augusta National Club, worked from 2009 to 2022. During his time at the coveted golf club, he stole millions of dollars worth of Masters golf tournament memorabilia.
The stolen items also included the green jackets of Arnold Palmer, Ben Hogan, and Gene Sarazen, respectively. Globensky sold them with the help of Florida online brokers for a whopping $5.3 million.
Last year, Globensky pleaded guilty in the US District Court in Chicago to transporting and transferring stolen items in interstate commerce. On Wednesday, March 19, US District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman sentenced him to one year of prison time. Besides he was also ordered to pay $3,448,842 in restitution to Augusta National.
"The funds Globensky obtained enabled him and his spouse to live a lifestyle far beyond their means," Assistant US Attorney Brian Hayes was quoted as saying via official press release. "The manner in which he spent the proceeds suggests greed was his primary motivation for committing the offense."
Who has qualified for the Masters 2025 so far? The field for the Augusta event explored
Here's a look at the players who have qualified for the Masters 2025 (as of March 20):
- Ludvig Aberg
- Byeong Hun An
- Jose Luis Ballester
- Evan Beck
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Keegan Bradley
- Sam Burns
- Angel Cabrera
- Brian Campbell
- Rafael Campos
- Patrick Cantlay
- Wyndham Clark
- Corey Conners
- Fred Couples
- Cameron Davis
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Thomas Detry
- Nick Dunlap
- Nicolas Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Sergio Garcia
- Lucas Glover
- Max Greyserman
- Brian Harman
- Justin Hastings
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Joe Highsmith
- Tom Hoge
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Viktor Hovland
- Sungjae Im
- Dustin Johnson
- Zach Johnson
- Noah Kent
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Patton Kizzire
- Brooks Koepka
- Bernhard Langer
- Thriston Lawrence
- Min Woo Lee
- Shane Lowry
- Robert MacIntyre
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Matt McCarty
- Rory McIlroy
- Maverick McNealy
- Phil Mickelson
- Collin Morikawa
- Joaquin Niemann
- Jose Maria Olazabal
- Matthieu Pavon
- Taylor Pendrith
- J.T. Poston
- Jon Rahm
- Aaron Rai
- Patrick Reed
- Davis Riley
- Justin Rose
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Charl Schwartzel
- Adam Scott
- Vijay Singh
- Cameron Smith
- Jordan Spieth
- Sepp Straka
- Hiroshi Tai
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Davis Thompson
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Bubba Watson
- Mike Weir
- Danny Willett
- Cameron Young
- Kevin Yu
- Will Zalatoris