Ex-con Angel Cabrera’s current playing status still in shadows as former Major champion misses out in updated Masters field list

Previous winners of The Masters get lifetime invitations back to the tournament, but this year's field doesn't have Angel Cabrera. The ex-convict who was recently released from prison was not on the recently updated invitation list on Tuesday which was released by Augusta National.

Cabrera won the tournament in 2009, but has recently been out of golf action entirely as he was serving two years for domestic violence and assault in Argentina. He has thus far been unable to get a visa to get back to the United States, which could play a role in his comeback.

Augusta National did not comment on the updated list. It includes 19 former champions, including the reigning winner Jon Rahm. It is expected that Augusta chairman Fred Ridley will hear plenty of questions about the ex-golfer's status this week.

It is also possible that if Angel Cabrera gets his travel issues resolved, the Major tournament could extend the invitation to the former champion. That wouldn't affect anything, since the field has no alternates and no one's spot would be revoked to get Cabrera a place.

The PGA Tour recently cleared the golfer to return to the PGA Tour Champions, where he would have conditional status. It is unclear when he will return to action, but The Masters likely won't be it.

Angel Cabrera angling for PGA Tour comeback

Angel Cabrera spent a couple of years in jail, something he believed was good for him. It changed him and he's ready to return to society and golf as a reformed individual.

He said via Sports Illustrated:

"I made serious mistakes. They had the bad luck of being with me when I was at my worst. I wasn’t the devil, but I did bad things. I am deeply embarrassed because I disappointed the people closest to me—and everyone who loves me through golf. Golf gave me everything, and I know I will never be able to repay the debt I owe this sport."

While it's unclear whether he'll be able to return to the sport since he's having travel issues and will perhaps miss out on The Masters, his desire to do so says otherwise.

Charlie Epps, a friend of Cabrera's, said that his pal wants to get back into golf. Epps also believes the Argentine has truly reformed:

"He wants to play, he’s learned his lesson, he wants to get on with his life. I think he’s in a great frame of mind for what he’s been through. He’s got to go through the mechanics of getting his Visa back and then approach the PGA Tour and I think it’s going to end up being good."

Epps also said that Cabrera has demonstrated that his talent is still there and is ready to compete. Perhaps he will get a shot to do just that at Augusta National in May, but his status is still up in the air at present.