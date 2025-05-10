Ex-LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman narrowly avoids private jet mishap near Palm Beach

Ex-LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman was on the way to Palm Beach on his private jet when his trip was abruptly cut short due to an emergency. The Australian was the CEO of the Saudi-backed league from its inception until January 2025.
Norman started out as a professional golfer with 20 PGA Tour titles and 14 victories on the European Tour. He also has two major championship titles under his belt and is a World Golf Hall of Famer. When LIV-Golf was founded in 2021, the Queensland-born golfer was named the CEO of the league. He was eventually replaced by Scott O’Neil.
On Friday, May 9, NUCLR GOLF shared a post on X that showed Norman posing with first responders after his private jet had to make an emergency landing. The post’s caption read:
“🚨✈️🚒 #NEW: Greg Norman takes to Instagram and posed for a photo with 1st responders after his private jet was forced to make an emergency landing while on route to Palm Beach from Los Angeles.
In one of the pictures shared, Norman can be seen smiling while standing next to the first responders on the tarmac, and in another, the windscreen of Norman’s private jet appears to be shattered.
Take a look at the post here:
The Ex-LIV Golf CEO also shared a post about the incident on Instagram, saying this is the second time it has happened in his 40 years of private travel.
Fortunately, Norman was able to return to safely to Los Angeles and no casualties were recorded.
Ex-LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman embarks on new business venture with Caddy Time
After Greg Norman left his role as CEO of LIV Golf, he wasted no time investing in another golf-related venture. On March 14, the 70-year-old shared a post on Instagram announcing that he was joining Caddy Time as a brand ambassador.
“Greg Norman Joins Caddy Time! 🌎 We’re thrilled to announce that golf legend Greg Norman @shark_gregnorman has partnered with Caddy Time as a Brand Ambassador! With his passion for the game and vision for innovation, we’re more excited than ever to bring Caddy Time to every country club worldwide,” read the caption.
Here’s a look at the post:
Caddy Time is a golf app that works similarly to the ride-hailing app Uber. Founded by M Brett Jaffee and David Rider, the app helps golfers easily find caddies on demand. It is also designed to help golfers strategize better while on the course.
Speaking on the new partnership, Greg Norman stated that he was pleased to join a brand that enhances the golf experience. He further added that the partnership allows him to “give back to the sport, driving it to new heights and elevating the future of the game.” (via Forbes)