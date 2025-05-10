Ex-LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman narrowly avoids private jet mishap near Palm Beach

Ex-LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman was on the way to Palm Beach on his private jet when his trip was abruptly cut short due to an emergency. The Australian was the CEO of the Saudi-backed league from its inception until January 2025.

Ad

Norman started out as a professional golfer with 20 PGA Tour titles and 14 victories on the European Tour. He also has two major championship titles under his belt and is a World Golf Hall of Famer. When LIV-Golf was founded in 2021, the Queensland-born golfer was named the CEO of the league. He was eventually replaced by Scott O’Neil.

On Friday, May 9, NUCLR GOLF shared a post on X that showed Norman posing with first responders after his private jet had to make an emergency landing. The post’s caption read:

Ad

Trending

“🚨✈️🚒 #NEW: Greg Norman takes to Instagram and posed for a photo with 1st responders after his private jet was forced to make an emergency landing while on route to Palm Beach from Los Angeles.

In one of the pictures shared, Norman can be seen smiling while standing next to the first responders on the tarmac, and in another, the windscreen of Norman’s private jet appears to be shattered.

Ad

Take a look at the post here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Ex-LIV Golf CEO also shared a post about the incident on Instagram, saying this is the second time it has happened in his 40 years of private travel.

Ad

Fortunately, Norman was able to return to safely to Los Angeles and no casualties were recorded.

Ex-LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman embarks on new business venture with Caddy Time

After Greg Norman left his role as CEO of LIV Golf, he wasted no time investing in another golf-related venture. On March 14, the 70-year-old shared a post on Instagram announcing that he was joining Caddy Time as a brand ambassador.

Ad

“Greg Norman Joins Caddy Time! 🌎 We’re thrilled to announce that golf legend Greg Norman @shark_gregnorman has partnered with Caddy Time as a Brand Ambassador! With his passion for the game and vision for innovation, we’re more excited than ever to bring Caddy Time to every country club worldwide,” read the caption.

Ad

Here’s a look at the post:

Ad

Caddy Time is a golf app that works similarly to the ride-hailing app Uber. Founded by M Brett Jaffee and David Rider, the app helps golfers easily find caddies on demand. It is also designed to help golfers strategize better while on the course.

Speaking on the new partnership, Greg Norman stated that he was pleased to join a brand that enhances the golf experience. He further added that the partnership allows him to “give back to the sport, driving it to new heights and elevating the future of the game.” (via Forbes)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More