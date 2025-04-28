Ex-LIV Golf pro bags PGA Championship invite

As the 2025 PGA Championship draws nearer, more names are being added to the list of players set to compete in the event. Recently, Ex-LIV Golf star Eugenio Chacarra has been named as one of the golfers qualified to tee off in the prestigious competition.

Chacarra is a Spanish golfer who turned pro in 2022 and joined LIV Golf that same year. He played in the Saudi-backed league for three seasons with Fireball GC. He claimed his first professional title at the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok and then won the 2023 St Andrew’s Bay Championship on the Asian Tour.

The 25-year-old golfer won the 2025 Hero Indian Open with a four-under 284. He is now ranked second on the Asian swing following two seconds and a T11 finish in four starts, which qualifies him to play in the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Golf & Country Club. He also has an opportunity to secure a PGA Tour card when the season ends.

After leaving LIV Golf, Eugenio Chacarra made it clear that his aim was to compete in a major championship and secure his PGA Tour card. After winning the Hero Indian Open, he said (via Yahoo Sports):

“I see what it’s like to win on the PGA Tour and how your life changes, how you get major access and ranking points… what will change my life is playing in Hawaii and qualifying for the majors, qualifying for the Masters, the Ryder Cup.”

The Spaniard also said that he has more chances to grow in the PGA Tour, but not in the Saudi-backed league. He claimed that LIV is only about the money, and he isn’t “a guy who wants more money.”

Eugenio Chacarra further added that he used to struggle to play golf in the past. However, he said he is now “grateful to play golf for a living,” and often has a lot of fun on the course.

How many tournaments has ex-LIV Golf player Eugenio Chacarra competed in this year?

Eugenio Chacarra of Fireball GC plays his shot from the 16th tee during LIV Golf Dallas 2024- Source: Imagn

Chacarra has played in four events on the European Tour this year and has secured top-20 finishes in all his games. His first start of the year was at the Magical Kenya Open in Muthaiga GC, Nairobi. He finished the tournament at T20 with seven-under. He was 11 strokes behind Jacques Kruyswijk, who won with 18-under.

The Madrid-born then headed to the Hero Indian Open and secured his first win of the year. After that, he competed in the Volvo China Open at the Enhance Anting GC in Shanghai. While in China, he secured his second-best result so far, finishing at T4 with 11-under.

A few days after teeing off in Enhance Anting, the ex-LIV Golf player competed in the Hainan Classic at the Blackstone Course. He finished at T11, tied with Keita Nakajima, Adrian Otaegui, and two other players. With nine under, Chacarra was eight strokes behind the lead.

