Ex-LIV Golf star Bernd Wiesberger set for DP World Tour season debut at Dubai Desert Classic

Bernd Wiesberger is all set to return to the DP World Tour event after spending two seasons with LIV Golf. Wiesberger's contract with the Saudi circuit expired last year and he later announced that he will be competing in the DP World Tour events in 2024.

It has now been confirmed that the Austrian golfer will make his comeback at this week's Hero Dubai Desert Classic. The tournament is scheduled to begin on Thursday, January 18, and will run through the weekend before its finale on Sunday, January 21, at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, UAE.

The Dubai Desert Classic has a stellar field of players, including some of the top-ranked DP World Tour players. They will be competing in a 72-hole format tournament to earn the winner's share of the purse of €7.5 million.

Bernd Wiesberger defected from the DP World Tour to join LIV Golf in 2022. He competed in both seasons of the Saudi circuit but struggled to finish in the top 24 of the LIV Golf standings at the end of the second season.

As his contract with the circuit expired in October 2023, he applied to compete at the DP World Tour. The European Tour accepted his application and he is now allowed to compete on the circuit.

DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley confirmed the news back in November 2023 (via NUCLR Golf on X).

"After playing 2 seasons on the LIV Golf Tour and recently losing his contract for next season, 8-time DPWT winner Bernd Wiesberger has had his DP World Tour membership reinstated after never having resigned when he initially left. Keith Pelley made the announcement earlier today," NUCLR Golf's post read.

At this week's Dubai Desert Classic, Wiesberger will be part of a field which includes Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, and Tyrrell Hatton.

All about Bernd Wiesberger's professional career

Bernd Wiesberger has been playing professional golf since 2006.

Wiesberger began his journey by competing on the Challenge Tour in 2007 and 2008 before earning his DP World Tour card in 2009 through qualifying school. However, he struggled in his first season and could not retain his card for the following season, forcing him to rejoin the Challenge Tour.

Wiesberger had some impressive performances on the Challenge Tour that year. He won the Allianz Golf Open de Lyon and Allianz Golf Open du Grand Toulouse, which helped him retain his European Tour card for the 2011 season.

The Vienna-born golfer has won 12 professional tournaments so far. He has won eight European Tours and has played in all four Major tournaments. Bernd Wiesberger has also reached a high of World No. 21 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

He notably played at the Dubai Desert Classic in 2023 but as a LIV Golf player.