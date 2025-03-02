Ex-LIV golfer Laurie Canter makes history by earning a spot at The Players Championship

Laurie Canter's DP World Tour performance made him eligible to play at The Players Championship. The former LIV Golfer made history by cementing his place at this PGA sanctioned golf competition.

Laurie Canter was participating in the DP World Tour’s Investec South African Open 2025. As the competition was shortened to 54 holes, he faced Dylan Naidoo in a playoff. Canter didn't win, but his finish send him into the OWGR top 50 leaderboard. Since the top-50 recieve exemptions for the Player Championship, Canter is eligible for the event.

Canter was a part of the Saudi Arabia PIF-backed golf league since its inception in 2022. In its first year, the 35-year-old competed as the founder of Cleeks GC and in the next, he played as a reserve. Last year, he played in LIV Golf Mayakoba and Las Vegas, where he tied for the 15th and 21st, respectively.

Laurie Canter also played in last year's The Open, where he finished T25, earning $124,615 from the Royal Troon event. Following the two LIV events in 2024, Canter has stayed away from the Saudi league. According to PGA Tour policies, he was already eligible to play in the Tour since last month.

If he tees off at TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Verda Beach, Laurie Cantner will be the first ex-LIV golfer to play in an event only sanctioned by the PGA Tour. As a probable unification of the PGA and LIV might be around the corner, Canter's participation in The Players Championship 2025 will be historic.

The PGA Tour sanctioned event starts from May 11 and continues till March 16, 2025 at THE PLAYERS Stadium Course. Last year, Scottie Scheffler won this event for the second time. He became the first player in golf history to secure the title at the prestigious event for two consecutive years.

Laurie Canter misses first spot at South African Open

The 2025 Investec South African Open Championship ended after three rounds. Due to heavy rain, the final round of this DP world tour event had to be cancelled.

At the end of the third round, Naidoo was behind, with a 1-under 71. Meanwhile, Laurie Canter scored six birdies and eagled once before the start of Round 4. At the Durban CC, the former LIV Golfer also scored an eagle at the par-5 third hole. However, the final round got cancelled due to excessive waterlogging of the course. Sunday afternoon was full of torrential rain, which forced the duo to engage in a playoff battle.

While at the 18th hole, both had to settle for green, but Laurie Canter's shot landed 15 feet away from the hole. The Englishman missed the chance of scoring the birdie, while home favourite Naidoo secured victory.

After Canter's campaign at the DP World Tour’s Investec South African Open Championship, he leads the Race To Dubai leaderboard.

