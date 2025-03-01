Scottie Scheffler's caddie reveals initial doubts about taking the job: "He was kind of feisty"

Scottie Scheffler and his caddie, Ted Scott, have shared a great partnership for more than three seasons. The latter had joined forces with Scheffler after parting ways with long-time golfer Bubba Watson.

Ad

However, Scott recently revealed in the third season of 'Full Swing' that he initially had some reservations regarding the golfer's attitude on course. So he put up a condition in front of Scheffler before agreeing to be his caddie. And that was taming down his nature.

Scheffler was quite "feisty" early on. The Netflix show even featured some clips from before he partnered with Scott. He appeared to be agitated after missing putts and loudly expressing his anger and disappointment. Scott talked about this on the third episode of the series:

Ad

Trending

"Basically, a friend of mine approached me and said, 'You’re about to receive a phone call from a really good player. This guy is really good. Like really good.' I had never really met Scottie other than that we played with him in the New Orleans tournament and I saw that he was kind of feisty, you know? That was one of the questions that I asked him when he called me,"

Ad

The caddie further detailed how that conversation went down.

"I said, ‘I don’t know if I want to work for you because of your attitude.’ When I posed that question to him, he said, 'That’s a fair question and I’m willing to work on it.' All I need is a little bit of hope and I’m willing to get behind anybody. So I decided to take the job and here we are."

Ad

The rest is history. Scheffler and Scott's partnership yielded profilic results. The ace golfer won the 2022 Masters in their first season together. The duo followed it up with two more wins in 2023 before marking one of the best seasons of Scheffler's career in 2024.

"I used to fight anger issues" - Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler (Source: Getty)

In the third episode of the third season of 'Full Swing', Scottie Scheffler admitted to having "anger issues" back in the day.

Ad

"I used to fight anger issues. I used to get too frustrated. Golf was too important to me. That’s kind of where I placed my identity for a long time. I try not to change too much but I needed to change something," Scottie Scheffler said.

His caddie, Ted Scott, talked about the attitude change that Scheffler brought in himself.

Ad

"I’ll take credit for planting the seed. But that was really a cool thing that Scottie was willing to work on that and it was exciting for me. I was like, ‘Man, this could be a lot of fun,"

Scottie Scheffler's dream run in 2024 has often been compared to Tiger Woods' prime era. It wouldn't be too far of a stretch considering the achievements the World no. 1 raked in last year.

The golfer won seven PGA Tour titles, his second Masters green jacket, the Players Championship, FedEx Cup and the Olympic gold medal. After returning late to the 2025 season following a freak hand injury, Scheffler has yet to turn on his magic on the greens, but given his track record, he will certainly bounce back soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback