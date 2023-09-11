Exploring intriguing storylines unfolded at the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship 

The 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship ended last Sunday, with Minjee Lee emerging as the new champion. She had to battle Charley Hull in a playoff to register her first win of the season and ninth LPGA Tour title.

The Kenwood Country Club tournament had multiple top stories to be looked at. While Lee's win was the biggest among them, there were a few others that can not be ignored.

So, without further ado, let's look at some top intriguing storylines at the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship.

1. Ruoning Yin had a memorable Sunday as she dethroned Lilia Vu to cement her spot as No. 1 in the Rolex's Women's World Golf Rankings. Although she could not win the competition, she finished solo third on the leaderboard. When she played her first competition in 2023, she was placed on the 146th.

The 20-year-old golfer also won her first major of her career earlier in June 2023. Women's PGA Championship.

2. The 11-time LPGA Tour title winner Lexi Thompson had a terrible 2023 season before the 2023 Kroger Queens City Championship. She played 10 events before entering the Kenwood Country Club and missed the cut eight times.

She had not finished in the top 30 even once. But, last Sunday, she recorded her best finish of the season and ended up in the T19 spot on the leaderboard.

3. Charley Hull was a different story altogether. She recorded her fourth runner-up finish of the 2023 LPGA Tour season. Despite being a four-stroke deficit of Minjee Lee, the 27-year-old English golfer put on a stellar show in the back nine holes and ended up being tied at the top of the leaderboard.

She did try reinforcing the second playoff but missed the 15-foot birdie left and eventually failed to win her third title on the Tour.

How much did each golfer win at the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship?

The champion Minjee Lee took home the biggest paycheck at the Kenwood Country Club event. She received a whopping $300,000 as prize money. Charley Hull received a $181,723 paycheck for her runner-up finish.

Following are the prize money payout at the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship (Top 30 golfers only):

WIN: Minjee Lee - $300,000

2: Charley Hull - $181,723

3: Ruoning Yin - $131,827

4: Ally Ewing - $101,979

T5: Mel Reid - $56,545

T5: Mi Hyang Lee - $56,545

T5: Ariya Jutanugarn - $56,545

T5: Yuka Saso - $56,545

T5: Morgane Metraux - $56,545

T5: Peiyun Chien - $56,545

T11: Hye-Jin Choi - $34,921

T11: Cydney Clanton - $34,921

T11: Andrea Lee - $34,921

T14: Frida Kinhult - $29,748

T14: Madelene Sagstrom - $29,748

T16: Pavarisa Yoktuan - $25,934

T16: Alexa Pano - $25,934

T16: Nasa Hataoka - $25,934

T19: Xiyu Lin - $22,485

T19: Esther Henseleit - $22,485

T19: Lexi Thompson - $22,485

T19: Gaby Lopez - $22,485

T23: Brooke M. Henderson - $17,983

T23: Jenny Shin - $17,983

T23: Hae Ran Ryu - $17,983

T23: Dani Holmqvist - $17,983

T23: Mariah Stackhouse - $17,983

T23: Yealimi Noh - $17,983

T23: Perrine Delacour - $17,983

T23: Paula Reto - $17,983

After a successful campaign at the Kenwood Country Club, the LPGA Tour will now move to the Pinnacle Country Club in Arkansas. The next tournament of the season, the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship commences from September 29 to October 1