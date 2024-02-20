Exploring the perks of winning the Mexico Open being held at Vidanta

The 2024 Mexico Open is all set to take place from February 22 to 25 at Vidanta Vallarta. The Mexico Open became an official event on the PGA Tour in 2022 and has since then been played on one of the most prestigious courses in Mexico.

Tony Finau is the defending champion of the tournament after beating Jon Rahm by three strokes in 2023. Since the Mexico Open is an official event on the PGA Tour, one of the perks of winning the tournament is a prize check of $1.4 million.

500 FedEx Points are also up for grabs this weekend which will add to the title fight at the end of the season. The most important perk though will be a two-year exemption to play on the PGA Tour, with one year getting added (up to five years) for each victory.

Like most other tournaments, the Mexico Open's winner will also be on the field at the Masters and the PGA Championship. The winner will also earn an exemption to play at the Players Championship as well as all the remaining Signature Events this year. These events include the Arnold Palmer Invitational, RBC Heritage, Wells Fargo Championship, the Memorial Tournament, and the Travelers Championship.

Field for the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta explored

Tony Finau is not only the defending champion but also the favorite to win at the Mexico Open this year. The likes of Nicolai Hojgaard, Thomas Detry and Emiliano Grillo are the other favorites to win the event.

Following is the full field at the 2024 Mexico Open:

Francesco Molinari

Ryan Brehm

Cameron Champ

Nico Echavarria

Tony Finau

Emiliano Grillo

Mackenzie Hughes

K.H. Lee

Vincent Norrman

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Davis Riley

J.J. Spaun

Erik van Rooyen

Matt Wallace

Charley Hoffman

Fred Biondi

Cristobal Del Solar

Padraig Harrington

Scott Piercy

Santiago De la Fuente

Omar Morales

Renato Naula

Jose Antonio Safa

Rodolfo Cazaubòn

Roberto Díaz

Alvaro Ortiz

Sebastián Vázquez

Austin Wylie

Matt Atkins

Stuart Macdonald

Ben Sigel

Preston Stanley

Scott Stallings

Patrick Rodgers

Alex Smalley

Thomas Detry

Stephan Jaeger

Brandon Wu

Keith Mitchell

Samuel Stevens

Mark Hubbard

Aaron Rai

Matthew NeSmith

S.H. Kim

Justin Suh

Davis Thompson

Austin Eckroat

Tyler Duncan

Michael Kim

Ben Taylor

Garrick Higgo

Robby Shelton

Taylor Pendrith

Callum Tarren

Dylan Wu

Harry Hall

Nate Lashley

Greyson Sigg

Will Gordon

David Lipsky

Justin Lower

Carson Young

Tyson Alexander

Chesson Hadley

Aaron Baddeley

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Moore

Peter Malnati

Matti Schmid

Andrew Novak

Doug Ghim

Troy Merritt

Carl Yuan

Nicolai Højgaard

Maverick McNealy

Lanto Griffin

Brandt Snedeker

C.T. Pan

Jhonattan Vegas

J.B. Holmes

Vince Whaley

Ben Kohles

Ryan Fox

Victor Perez

Thorbjørn Olesen

Alexander Björk

Sami Valimaki

Robert MacIntyre

Jorge Campillo

Ryo Hisatsune

Chan Kim

Alejandro Tosti

Richard Hoey

Ben Silverman

Pierceson Coody

Paul Barjon

Max Greyserman

Chandler Phillips

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

David Skinns

Jake Knapp

Jacob Bridgeman

Jimmy Stanger

Norman Xiong

Joe Highsmith

Patrick Fishburn

McClure Meissner

Tom Whitney

Kevin Dougherty

Chris Gotterup

William Furr

Parker Coody

Josh Teater

Ryan McCormick

Scott Gutschewski

Roger Sloan

Rafael Campos

Harrison Endycott

Trace Crowe

Blaine Hale, Jr.

Raul Pereda

Hayden Springer

Bronson Burgoon

Erik Barnes

Philip Knowles

James Hahn

Patton Kizzire

Kevin Chappell

Martin Trainer

Henrik Norlander

More details regarding the tee times and groupings will be released soon.