Exploring the perks of winning the Mexico Open being held at Vidanta

The 2024 Mexico Open is all set to take place from February 22 to 25 at Vidanta Vallarta. The Mexico Open became an official event on the PGA Tour in 2022 and has since then been played on one of the most prestigious courses in Mexico.
Tony Finau is the defending champion of the tournament after beating Jon Rahm by three strokes in 2023. Since the Mexico Open is an official event on the PGA Tour, one of the perks of winning the tournament is a prize check of $1.4 million.
500 FedEx Points are also up for grabs this weekend which will add to the title fight at the end of the season. The most important perk though will be a two-year exemption to play on the PGA Tour, with one year getting added (up to five years) for each victory.
Like most other tournaments, the Mexico Open's winner will also be on the field at the Masters and the PGA Championship. The winner will also earn an exemption to play at the Players Championship as well as all the remaining Signature Events this year. These events include the Arnold Palmer Invitational, RBC Heritage, Wells Fargo Championship, the Memorial Tournament, and the Travelers Championship.
Field for the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta explored
Tony Finau is not only the defending champion but also the favorite to win at the Mexico Open this year. The likes of Nicolai Hojgaard, Thomas Detry and Emiliano Grillo are the other favorites to win the event.
Following is the full field at the 2024 Mexico Open:
- Francesco Molinari
- Ryan Brehm
- Cameron Champ
- Nico Echavarria
- Tony Finau
- Emiliano Grillo
- Mackenzie Hughes
- K.H. Lee
- Vincent Norrman
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Davis Riley
- J.J. Spaun
- Erik van Rooyen
- Matt Wallace
- Charley Hoffman
- Fred Biondi
- Cristobal Del Solar
- Padraig Harrington
- Scott Piercy
- Santiago De la Fuente
- Omar Morales
- Renato Naula
- Jose Antonio Safa
- Rodolfo Cazaubòn
- Roberto Díaz
- Alvaro Ortiz
- Sebastián Vázquez
- Austin Wylie
- Matt Atkins
- Stuart Macdonald
- Ben Sigel
- Preston Stanley
- Scott Stallings
- Patrick Rodgers
- Alex Smalley
- Thomas Detry
- Stephan Jaeger
- Brandon Wu
- Keith Mitchell
- Samuel Stevens
- Mark Hubbard
- Aaron Rai
- Matthew NeSmith
- S.H. Kim
- Justin Suh
- Davis Thompson
- Austin Eckroat
- Tyler Duncan
- Michael Kim
- Ben Taylor
- Garrick Higgo
- Robby Shelton
- Taylor Pendrith
- Callum Tarren
- Dylan Wu
- Harry Hall
- Nate Lashley
- Greyson Sigg
- Will Gordon
- David Lipsky
- Justin Lower
- Carson Young
- Tyson Alexander
- Chesson Hadley
- Aaron Baddeley
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Moore
- Peter Malnati
- Matti Schmid
- Andrew Novak
- Doug Ghim
- Troy Merritt
- Carl Yuan
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Maverick McNealy
- Lanto Griffin
- Brandt Snedeker
- C.T. Pan
- Jhonattan Vegas
- J.B. Holmes
- Vince Whaley
- Ben Kohles
- Ryan Fox
- Victor Perez
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Alexander Björk
- Sami Valimaki
- Robert MacIntyre
- Jorge Campillo
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Chan Kim
- Alejandro Tosti
- Richard Hoey
- Ben Silverman
- Pierceson Coody
- Paul Barjon
- Max Greyserman
- Chandler Phillips
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- David Skinns
- Jake Knapp
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Jimmy Stanger
- Norman Xiong
- Joe Highsmith
- Patrick Fishburn
- McClure Meissner
- Tom Whitney
- Kevin Dougherty
- Chris Gotterup
- William Furr
- Parker Coody
- Josh Teater
- Ryan McCormick
- Scott Gutschewski
- Roger Sloan
- Rafael Campos
- Harrison Endycott
- Trace Crowe
- Blaine Hale, Jr.
- Raul Pereda
- Hayden Springer
- Bronson Burgoon
- Erik Barnes
- Philip Knowles
- James Hahn
- Patton Kizzire
- Kevin Chappell
- Martin Trainer
- Henrik Norlander
More details regarding the tee times and groupings will be released soon.