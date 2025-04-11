Exploring Scottie Scheffler’s obsessively perfectionist coach’s interesting training method ahead of 2025 Masters

Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion at the 2025 Masters Tournament. The professional golfer from Texas walked down Magnolia Lane with full confidence. After round one, he is already a contender in the race for the prestigeous green jacket.

Before the Masters Tournament began in Augusta National Golf Club, players had the privilege to practice their shots. The practice range at the iconic Masters venue saw golfing greats, PGA Tour pros, and past Masters champions gearing up for April 10th. Scottie Scheffler was also there, along with his longtime coach Randy Smith.

The PGA Of America Golf Professional started coaching Scheffler when he was around 6 or 7 years old. They share a concrete relationship by working together for well over two decades. The 73-year old coach is a perfectionist, but his secret recipe for success is quite simple. Per the PGA Tour, Smith would instruct Scheffler to check and adjust the grip on his club for multiple times to ensure a flawless swing.

The second step was checking for alignment. Before taking the shots, Scheffler's routine contains alignment sticks, a primary training aid. The two-time Masters champion uses them to check his posture and proper alignment. Scheffler also uses the transparent sticks for checking on his golf swing path.

In between his practice shots, Smith's method also includes a rhythmic resting time for Scheffler. After hitting a group of shots, the Texan would take a small pause to reset and focus on the next one. This routine stayed relevant no matter how accurate the shots were.

As they united on the iconic Royal Oaks Country Club's practice range, Scottie Scheffler shared the Dallas pro's effect on his golf swing. While talking with the on-field reporters, Scheffler said (as quoted by Victoria Advocate):

"He’s a bit out of his mind sometimes. He’s getting older. He’s getting crazier and crazier by the day, but he is like a savant when it comes to the golf swing. He really is."

"The more I’m able to communicate to him how I’m feeling and the things that I want to feel in my golf swing, the better he gets at teaching. I mean, he’s the only person I’ve consulted with my swing my whole life," Scottie Scheffler also said.

Smith and Scheffler's journey over the years has taken the Texan pro from an amateur to the top rank on the Official World Golf Rankings leaderboard. Under his tenure, Scheffler has secured 18 professional victories, among which there are two golf major wins.

Scottie Scheffler's professional wins under Randy Smith

Here's a detailed look at Scottie Scheffler’s professional victories with Smith as his coach:

2022: WM Phoenix Open, 268 (-16)

2022: Arnold Palmer Invitational, 283 (-5)

2022: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, 4 and 3

2022: The Masters Tournament, 278 (-10)

2023: WM Phoenix Open, 265 (-19)

2023: The Players Championship, 271 (-17)

2024: Arnold Palmer Invitational, 273 (-15)

2024: The Players Championship, 268 (-20)

2024: The Masters Tournament, 277 (-11)

2024: RBC Heritage, 265 (-19)

2024: Memorial Tournament, 280 (-8)

2024: Travelers Championship, 258 (-22)

2024: Tour Championship, 264 (-30)

