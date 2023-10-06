Top 10 highest earning women golfers on the Epson Tour explored

The Epson Tour has officially announced the 108-player field for the Epson Tour Championship. This exhilarating event, frequently called the "Road to the LPGA," will take place from October 5th to October 8th at the picturesque LPGA International - Jones Course in Daytona Beach, Florida.

With a $250,000 purse on offer, the tournament promises strong competition as athletes compete for victory in a difficult 72-hole stroke play format. Players will need to bring their A-game as the championship advances, with the field expected to be reduced down to the top 60 and ties following the completion of the second round on Friday.

Before the Epson Tour Championship even begins, three outstanding golfers have already clinched their LPGA memberships for the 2024 season. Gabriela Ruffels, Natasha Andrea Oon, and Jiwon Jeon have all secured their places, paving the way for some heated battle.

Expand Tweet

This season is notable for the number of players who have earned $100,000 or more - a remarkable seven golfers, three more than in any prior year in the developmental tour's history.

Epson Tour's record-breaking season

Madelene Sagstrom is leading the charge, having set a new championship record by earning $167,064 in just 15 events. Gabriela Ruffels is currently within striking distance of Sagstrom's record, falling just $10,781 short. Ruffles will need to finish in the top three during the tournament to capture the top spot. Meanwhile, Natasha Andrea Oon, who has earned $147,780, has her sights set on the record as well, and needs a win to get there.

Expand Tweet

The race for the Card, which represents the top ten on the money list, is as close as it has ever been. Players ranked No. 4 to No. 30 on the money list currently have a chance to secure their LPGA cards. The difference between the 10th-ranked Jenny Bae and the 11th-ranked Robyn Choi is merely $274.

Jenny Bae's story is noteworthy, as she recently went professional after losing in a playoff to Rose Zhang at this year's Augusta National Women's Amateur. Despite competing in only 10 Epson Tour events this season, she has won twice, establishing herself as a serious contender.

The following are the current top ten earners on the Epson Tour:

Gabriela Ruffels - $156,283

Natasha Andrea Oon - $147,780

Jiwon Jeon - $114,219

Agathe Laisne - $109,060

Jenny Coleman - $104,958

Roberta Liti - $102,734

Minji Kang - $100,165

Isabella Fierro - $97,504

Becca Huffer - $89,390

Jenny Bae - $88,889

All eyes will be on these exceptional players as they compete for their share of glory and the chance to join the elite ranks of the LPGA in 2024 as the Championship unfolds.