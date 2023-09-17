Tyrrell Hatton was one of the high-profile players at the BMW PGA Championship. Hatton arrived with a bag almost entirely stocked by his sponsor, PING, and he made good use of it. The Englishman finished in a share of second place at the Wentworth Club, just one stroke behind the leader.

Expand Tweet

This is how Tyrrell Hatton equipped his bag for the BMW PGA Championship:

Driver: Ping G430 LST, 9.5°, with Mitsubishi Diamana RF 60 TX shaft

Ping G430 LST, 9.5°, with Mitsubishi Diamana RF 60 TX shaft 3 wood: Ping G430 Max, 14°, with Mitsubishi Diamana DF 80 TX shaft

Ping G430 Max, 14°, with Mitsubishi Diamana DF 80 TX shaft 7 wood: Ping G430 Max, 21°, with Mitsubishi Diamana DF 80 TX shaft

Ping G430 Max, 21°, with Mitsubishi Diamana DF 80 TX shaft Irons: Ping i230 (4-6) and Ping Blueprint Forged S (7-PW), all with Nippon Modus3 Tour 120 X shafts

Ping i230 (4-6) and Ping Blueprint Forged S (7-PW), all with Nippon Modus3 Tour 120 X shafts Wedges: Ping Glide 4.0 (50°, 54°), Titleist Vokey WedgeWorks Prototype 60°, all with Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Ping Glide 4.0 (50°, 54°), Titleist Vokey WedgeWorks Prototype 60°, all with Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts Putter: Ping Vault Oslo

Ping Vault Oslo Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Titleist Pro V1x Shoes and Apparel: Adidas

Tyrrell Hatton stood out this season for his play around the green and his putting. His long game was not one of the best on the PGA Tour, but he was average on tour.

Hatton had an average driving distance of 306.5 yards, with a driving accuracy of nearly 60%. His Greens In Regulation was 66.38% and his putting average was 1.719 and his putts per round was 28.33.

With these and other records, Tyrrell Hatton finished the season ranked 7th on the circuit in Stroke Gained (SG): Total (1.678), ninth in SG: Putting (0.597) and 12th in SG: Tee-To-Green.

Tyrrell Hatton at the BMW PGA Championship

The BMW PGA Championship saw another great performance from Tyrrell Hatton as he continues to set the tone for the season. Hatton was one of three players in the tournament to shoot four rounds in the 60s.

Expand Tweet

He started with a 68 on Thursday and gave up a little ground on Friday with a 69. He followed that up with another 68 on 'moving day' and the best was yet to come as he saved his best round (66) for the fourth and decisive day.

He had 24 birdies and one eagle against seven bogeys and one double bogey. He was particularly brilliant on the front nine of the fourth round with five birdies and one bogey. He was even ahead of Ryan Fox, the eventual winner of the tournament.

This temporary lead was shattered when a less fortunate back nine for Hatton (three birdies, one bogey) combined with an exceptionally good one for Fox (six birdies, no bogey). The New Zealander finished ahead of Hatton and England's Aaron Rai.

Tyrrel Hatton is ranked 13th in the Official World Golf Ranking. During the recently concluded PGA Tour season, he recorded one runner-up finish, six other top 10s and six other top 25s, with only one missed cut in 21 events.

On the DP World Tour, he played in five events, including the BMW PGA Championship. His most notable results to date include a T7 at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.