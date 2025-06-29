'F***ing bulls**t': Tyrrell Hatton caught on hot mic during LIV Golf Dallas outburst

LIV Golf player Tyrrell Hatton has won one individual title and is chasing a second at the ongoing tournament in Dallas. During his second round, he was captured in a frustrating moment after his shot didn’t go as planned.

When Hatton was on the PGA Tour, he won the Arnold Palmer Invitational in 2020, which remains his only tour title to date. He joined the Saudi-backed league in 2024 and the same year, dominated LIV Golf Nashville by being six strokes ahead of second-placed Sam Horsfield.

The High Wycombe native was at a 7-under par in his second round at the Meridoe Golf Club when he encountered a bad shot on the seventh hole. His second shot on the par-5 hole found the water and he was heard yelling into his mic:

“Worst hole on the planet! That is f***ing bullsh*t!”

Despite the bad shot, Tyrrell Hatton ended up making an even par on the hole. He then fired three phenomenal consecutive birdies from holes eight to ten. His first and only bogey of the day came at the par-4 12th hole.

After eight birdies across 18 holes, Hatton carded a 7-under 65 at the end of his round. He is now tied for fourth place on the provisional leaderboard with a total of 5-under.

Tyrrell Hatton reveals it was “nice to have that feeling” of almost winning the 2025 US Open

Tyrrell Hatton was one of the 14 LIV Golfers who teed off in the 156-player field at the 2025 US Open. He battled out harsh conditions at Oakmont Country Club and finished tied for fourth place after making two unfortunate bogeys on his last two holes.

During a press conference ahead of LIV Golf Dallas, Hatton was asked to share how he felt after his top-10 finish in the major tournament. He revealed that even though the bogeys on his last two holes tanked his game, he was ultimately grateful to have been in contention in the first place. He said (via ASAP Sports):

“Yeah, there were a lot of positives. That was my first time coming down the stretch in a major and having the chance to potentially go on and win. Ultimately it didn't work out for me. It was a tough break on 17, which was just unfortunate timing in the tournament.”

“It was nice to finally have that feeling of having a chance to win, to be honest. I think that was my 41st or 42nd major. It's fair to say that I've had enough experience now, and yeah, golf is a stupid game.. I just happened to play well that week,” he added.

Although Tyrrell Hatton has yet to win a major tournament, he has had top-10 finishes in all four majors. He tied for fifth in the 2016 Open Championship and ninth in the 2024 Masters Tournament. He also tied for 10th position in the PGA Championship in 2016 and 2018.

