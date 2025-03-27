"F**k you" - 1-time PGA Tour winner's withdrawal from the 2025 Houston Open leaves fans frustrated

The 2025 Houston Open is underway at the Memorial Park Golf Course. While this event which takes place before The Masters has some big names competing, the tournament also saw a withdrawal. The withdrawal came from 1-time PGA Tour winner Taylor Moore.

Minutes before play could begin at the Memorial Park Golf Course, Moore withdrew due to injury. This announcement was made on the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of PGA Tour Communications.

"Taylor Moore (rib injury) is a WD from the Texas Children's Houston Open," the tweet read.

Taylor Moore's last-minute withdrawal from the 2025 Texas Open has left many fans disappointed. One user on X went to the extent of hurling a profanity while expressing shock about the golfer's withdrawal despite the lineups being locked. The user wrote:

Let us take a look at more reactions:

"This bullshit needs to stop or let us do something with our lineups. Complete fucking waste of money @DK_Assist" a user wrote.

"Pga tour severely lacks with communication" wrote a user.

"what the fck, this is too late" one user wrote.

"Fix your sh*t, PGA Tour" wrote one user.

"So he decided 5 min before lock? Players should be DQ from the next event if within 90min of the first tee time." a user wrote.

A 1-time PGA Tour winner, Taylor Moore was last seen in action at last week's Valspar Championship. However, Moore's time at the tournament was cut short as he failed to make the cut after two rounds.

A look at the tee times for Round 1 of the 2025 Houston Open

Here is a detailed look at the pairings and tee off times for Round 1 of the 2025 Houston Open:

Hole 1:

8:20 a.m.: Joel Dahmen, Taylor Montgomery, Sami Valimaki

8:31 a.m.: Doug Ghim, Justin Lower, Bronson Burgoon

8:42 a.m.: Trey Mullinax, Danny Willett, Mac Meissner

8:53 a.m.: Nick Dunlap, Kurt Kitayama

9:04 a.m.: Austin Eckroat, Lee Hodges, Nick Hardy

9:15 a.m.: Peter Malnati, Vincent Norrman, Adam Hadwin

9:26 a.m.: Luke List, Emiliano Grillo, Zach Johnson

9:37 a.m.: Harry Hall, Chris Gotterup, Mackenzie Hughes

9:48 a.m.: Jimmy Walker, Beau Hossler, Henrik Norlander

9:59 a.m.: Alejandro Tosti, Philip Knowles, Kevin Velo

10:10 a.m.: Thorbjorn Olesen, Thriston Lawrence, Paul Peterson

10:21 a.m.: Takumi Kanaya, Frankie Capan III, William Mouw

10:32 a.m.: Kris Ventura, Michael Thorbjornsen, Noah Goodwin

1:30 p.m.: Chad Ramey, Lanto Griffin, Victor Perez

1:41 p.m.: J.J. Spaun, Keith Mitchell, Padraig Harrington

1:52 p.m.: Nicolai Højgaard, Jacob Bridgeman, Rasmus Hojgaard

2:03 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, Sungjae Im

2:14 p.m.: Thomas Detry, Stephan Jaeger, Tony Finau

2:25 p.m.: Matt McCarty, Matt Wallace, Gary Woodland

2:36 p.m.: Joe Highsmith, Taylor Pendrith, Adam Schenk

2:47 p.m.: Michael Kim, Sam Stevens, David Skinns

2:58 p.m.: Eric Cole, Will Gordon, Rico Hoey

3:09 p.m.: Will Chandler, Jackson Suber, Braden Thornberry

3:20 p.m.: Kaito Onishi, Tim Widing, Vince Covello

3:31 p.m.: Jeremy Paul, Paul Waring, Noah Kent

3:42 p.m.: Pierceson Coody, Charles Reiter

Hole 10:

8:20 a.m.: Ben Griffin, Andrew Novak, Ben Kohles

8:31 a.m.: Charley Hoffman, Harry Higgs, Greyson Sigg

8:42 a.m.: Ryan Palmer, Max Greyserman, Ryo Hisatsune

8:53 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Maverick McNealy, Wyndham Clark

9:04 a.m.: Nico Echavarria, Jake Knapp, Sahith Theegala

9:15 a.m.: Karl Vilips, Harris English, Min Woo Lee

9:26 a.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Camilo Villegas, Francesco Molinari

9:37 a.m.: Aaron Baddeley, Ryan Fox, Chandler Phillips

9:48 a.m.: K.H. Lee, Ben Martin, Sam Ryder

9:59 a.m.: Jesper Svensson, Niklas Norgaard, Matthew Riedel

10:10 a.m.: Kevin Roy, Ricky Castillo, Mason Andersen

10:21 a.m.: Quade Cummins, Cristobal Del Solar, Derek Bard

10:32 a.m.: Max McGreevy, Ryan Gerard, Trevor Cone

1:30 p.m.: David Lipsky, Vince Whaley, Aldrich Potgieter

1:41 p.m.: C.T. Pan, Matti Schmid, Ben Silverman

1:52 p.m.: Nate Lashley, Patrick Rodgers, Patrick Fishburn

2:03 p.m.: Rafael Campos, Davis Riley, Si Woo Kim

2:14 p.m.: Kevin Yu, Davis Thompson, Brandt Snedeker

2:25 p.m.: Nick Taylor, Patton Kizzire, Jason Day

2:36 p.m.: Aaron Rai, Adam Svensson, Seamus Power

2:47 p.m.: Mark Hubbard, Alex Smalley, Chan Kim

2:58 p.m.: Hayden Buckley, Antoine Rozner, Steven Fisk

3:09 p.m.: Rikuya Hoshino, Thomas Rosenmueller, Carlos Sainz Jr

3:20 p.m.: Matteo Manassero, Anders Albertson, Kyle Westmoreland

3:31 p.m.: Hayden Springer, Isaiah Salinda, Wilson Furr

3:42 p.m.: Danny Walker, John Pak, Taylor Dickson

