Houston Open past winners: List of last 10 years' winners explored

The Texas Children’s Houston Open kicks off on Thursday (March 27) at the Memorial Park Golf Course in Harris County. The field is expected to feature top golfers such as Rory McIlroy, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and defending champion Stephan Jaeger.

The Houston Open was established in 1946. The inaugural event was held at River Oaks Country Club and the first-ever champion was Byron Nelson who won with 10-under, two strokes ahead of Ben Hogan. The year after that, Bobby Locke won the event with 11-under. He was five strokes ahead of Johnny Palmer and Ellsworth Vines who were tied for T2.

Last year, Stephan Jaeger won the Houston Open with a score of 12-under. He was one stroke ahead of Thomas Detry who tied for T2 with four other players: Tony Finau, Taylor Moore, Scottie Scheffler and Alejandro Tosti.

In 2022, Tony Finau won the tournament with 16-under. He was four strokes ahead of Tyson Alexander who was in second place.

Here’s a list of the Houston Open winners from the past ten years:

2024: Stephan Jaeger (12-under)

2023: No Tournament

2022: Tony Finau (16-under)

2021: Jason Kokrak (10-under)

2020: Carlos Ortiz (13-under)

2019: Lanto Griffin (14-under)

2018: Ian Poulter (19-under)

2017: Russell Henley (20-under)

2016: Jim Herman (15-under)

2015: J.B. Holmes (16-under)

2014: Matt Jones (15-under)

2025 Texas Children’s Houston Open prize money payout

Last year, the Houston Open had a total prize purse of $9.1 million, and the winner left with $1.638 million. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who finished in second position, left with $553,735 and so did the four other players who tied for T2.

This year, the prize money has been bumped up to $9.5 million, the largest it has ever been.

The winner of the 2025 Texas Children’s Houston Open will go home with $1.71 million, 500 FedEx points and about 50-60 Official World Golf Ranking points. The runner-up will win $1.035 million.

Here’s a breakdown of how much each golfer will get from the event:

1st: $1,710,000

2nd: $1,035,500

3rd: $655,500

4th: $465,500

5th: $389,500

6th: $344,375

7th: $320,625

8th: $296,875

9th: $277,875

10th: $258,875

11th: $239,875

12th: $220,875

13th: $201,875

14th: $182,875

15th: $173,375

16th: $163,875

17th: $154,375

18th: $144,875

19th: $135,375

20th: $125,875

21st: $116,375

22nd: $106,875

23rd: $99,275

24th: $91,675

25th: $84,075

26th: $76,475

27th: $73,625

28th: $70,775

29th: $67,925

30th: $65,075

31st: $62,225

32nd: $59,375

33rd: $56,525

34th: $54,150

35th: $51,775

36th: $49,400

37th: $47,025

38th: $45,125

39th: $43,225

40th: $41,325

41st: $39,425

42nd: $37,525

43rd: $35,625

44th: $33,725

45th: $31,825

46th: $29,925

47th: $28,025

48th: $26,505

49th: $25,175

50th: $24,415

51st: $23,845

52nd: $23,275

53rd: $22,895

54th: $22,515

55th: $22,325

56th: $22,135

57th: $21,945

58th: $21,755

59th: $21,565

60th: $21,375

61st: $21,185

62nd: $20,995

63rd: $20,805

64th: $20,615

65th: $20,425

