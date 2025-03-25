Houston Open past winners: List of last 10 years' winners explored

The Texas Children’s Houston Open kicks off on Thursday (March 27) at the Memorial Park Golf Course in Harris County. The field is expected to feature top golfers such as Rory McIlroy, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and defending champion Stephan Jaeger.
The Houston Open was established in 1946. The inaugural event was held at River Oaks Country Club and the first-ever champion was Byron Nelson who won with 10-under, two strokes ahead of Ben Hogan. The year after that, Bobby Locke won the event with 11-under. He was five strokes ahead of Johnny Palmer and Ellsworth Vines who were tied for T2.
Last year, Stephan Jaeger won the Houston Open with a score of 12-under. He was one stroke ahead of Thomas Detry who tied for T2 with four other players: Tony Finau, Taylor Moore, Scottie Scheffler and Alejandro Tosti.
In 2022, Tony Finau won the tournament with 16-under. He was four strokes ahead of Tyson Alexander who was in second place.
Here’s a list of the Houston Open winners from the past ten years:
- 2024: Stephan Jaeger (12-under)
- 2023: No Tournament
- 2022: Tony Finau (16-under)
- 2021: Jason Kokrak (10-under)
- 2020: Carlos Ortiz (13-under)
- 2019: Lanto Griffin (14-under)
- 2018: Ian Poulter (19-under)
- 2017: Russell Henley (20-under)
- 2016: Jim Herman (15-under)
- 2015: J.B. Holmes (16-under)
- 2014: Matt Jones (15-under)
2025 Texas Children’s Houston Open prize money payout
Last year, the Houston Open had a total prize purse of $9.1 million, and the winner left with $1.638 million. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who finished in second position, left with $553,735 and so did the four other players who tied for T2.
This year, the prize money has been bumped up to $9.5 million, the largest it has ever been.
The winner of the 2025 Texas Children’s Houston Open will go home with $1.71 million, 500 FedEx points and about 50-60 Official World Golf Ranking points. The runner-up will win $1.035 million.
Here’s a breakdown of how much each golfer will get from the event:
- 1st: $1,710,000
- 2nd: $1,035,500
- 3rd: $655,500
- 4th: $465,500
- 5th: $389,500
- 6th: $344,375
- 7th: $320,625
- 8th: $296,875
- 9th: $277,875
- 10th: $258,875
- 11th: $239,875
- 12th: $220,875
- 13th: $201,875
- 14th: $182,875
- 15th: $173,375
- 16th: $163,875
- 17th: $154,375
- 18th: $144,875
- 19th: $135,375
- 20th: $125,875
- 21st: $116,375
- 22nd: $106,875
- 23rd: $99,275
- 24th: $91,675
- 25th: $84,075
- 26th: $76,475
- 27th: $73,625
- 28th: $70,775
- 29th: $67,925
- 30th: $65,075
- 31st: $62,225
- 32nd: $59,375
- 33rd: $56,525
- 34th: $54,150
- 35th: $51,775
- 36th: $49,400
- 37th: $47,025
- 38th: $45,125
- 39th: $43,225
- 40th: $41,325
- 41st: $39,425
- 42nd: $37,525
- 43rd: $35,625
- 44th: $33,725
- 45th: $31,825
- 46th: $29,925
- 47th: $28,025
- 48th: $26,505
- 49th: $25,175
- 50th: $24,415
- 51st: $23,845
- 52nd: $23,275
- 53rd: $22,895
- 54th: $22,515
- 55th: $22,325
- 56th: $22,135
- 57th: $21,945
- 58th: $21,755
- 59th: $21,565
- 60th: $21,375
- 61st: $21,185
- 62nd: $20,995
- 63rd: $20,805
- 64th: $20,615
- 65th: $20,425