LIV Golf star Kevin Na lost his temper at the Grange Golf Club during the final round of the 2024 LIV Golf Adelaide.

Iron Head's GC captain Kevin Na and his team went into the final round at Adelaide one shot behind the lead. However, the team ended the tournament in sixth place.

Na started his round on the 10th hole and was fed up as he finished on the 9th hole. He began his day with a bogey on his first hole. Na was heard by fans on the last hole saying:

"I'm so furious. This is f**king bulls**t."

Expand Tweet

Kevin Na had a plugged lie off the fairway in a waste area covered in sand as his shot landed short of the green. He was heard using profanity and his caddie asked him to take a few "deep breaths."

Na was visibly frustrated as he duffed his shot to around 10 yards in front of him. He slammed his club into his bag on his caddie's back and swore again before pulling out another club. His second recovery shot clipped the tree branch and fell right back into the sandy area.

Na closed off the 2024 LIV Golf Adelaide finishing 8-under 208 with a final round score of 3-under, tied for 34th.

Kevin Na 2024 LIV Golf season stats

Kevin Na joined the Saudi-backed LIV Golf league in 2022 and made his debut as captain of the Iron Heads GC in 2023. Na signed Danny Lee, Scott Vincent, and Jinichiro Kozuma as his teammates upon the team's inception in 2023.

Kevin Na stands 25th on the individual leaderboard with 18.50 points accumulated from six LIV Golf events played in 2024. His best finish of the season was 6th place at LIV Golf Hong Kong with 13.50 points. Adelaide saw the worst finish of his season so far where he finished 34th with zero points earned.

The Iron Heads GC captain ranks 7th in the LIV Golf field in average birdies at 4.56 birdies per round. Na has a greens in regulation percentage of 69.83% with a putting average of 1.57.

He ranks 12th in driving accuracy with 59.13% of fairways hit with his tee shots. Na falls short in the rankings with an average driving distance of 290.6 yards.