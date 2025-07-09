F1 star Alex Albon takes to LPGA course with golfer girlfriend Muni He

Formula 1 driver Alex Albon swapped the racetrack for the fairways as he joined his girlfriend, LPGA pro Muni He, better known by her nickname “Lily”, on the golf course ahead of the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship. The two have been dating since 2019, and were seen enjoying a fun round together in a video shared by the LPGA Tour on X.

In the clip, Albon showed off his golf skills while exchanging playful banter with Muni. At one point, he surprised everyone with an impressive straight drive, leaving even Lily stunned. While walking to the next hole, Albon playfully asked who drove it further, to which she replied in disbelief.

"There's no way that's you."

She later admitted that he had indeed outdriven her. The pair’s fun continued at the “Porsche hole”, where Albon seemed particularly excited. He lined up his shot carefully and made another solid putt, earning praise from Muni.

The post was captioned:

"Had to mic up power couple Muni He and F1 racer Alex Albon out on the course 🎤@WilliamsRacing | @EvianChamp"

Alex Albon and Muni He's relationship began when they connected over social media, with Muni developing an interest in Formula 1 after watching Netflix’s Drive to Survive. She later described Albon as “a really funny person” and noted how she grew to appreciate his British sense of humor.

Since then, the couple has been supportive of each other’s careers. Albon has credited Muni and his close circle for helping him stay grounded and motivated in the high-pressure world of F1.

When will Muni He tee up at the Amundi Evian Championship?

Muni He - Source: Imagn

Muni He is set to make her ninth LPGA start of the season at the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship. So far, she has played in eight events this year, making the cut in four, but has yet to record a win or a top-10 finish. Currently, she sits at No. 292 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings and No. 112 in the Race to CME Globe standings.

She will tee off at the Amundi Evian Championship on Thursday, July 10, at 12:00 p.m. from the 10th tee. She is grouped with Cassie Porter and Grace Kim for the opening round.

Here are the complete tee times for the first round of the Amundi Evian Championship, featuring Muni He (all times ET):

Hole 1

7:00 am : Alice Hewson, Mary Liu, Cara Gainer

: Alice Hewson, Mary Liu, Cara Gainer 7:12 am : Ina Yoon, Maha Haddioui, Jing Yan

: Ina Yoon, Maha Haddioui, Jing Yan 7:24 am : Kumkang Park, Julia Lopez Ramirez, Karis Davidson

: Kumkang Park, Julia Lopez Ramirez, Karis Davidson 7:36 am : Allisen Corpuz, Jin Hee Im, Auston Kim

: Allisen Corpuz, Jin Hee Im, Auston Kim 7:48 am : Yealimi Noh, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Lindy Duncan

: Yealimi Noh, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Lindy Duncan 8:00 am : Jasmine Suwannapura, A Lim Kim, Kristen Gillman

: Jasmine Suwannapura, A Lim Kim, Kristen Gillman 8:12 am : Mi Hyang Lee, Andrea Lee, Yan Liu

: Mi Hyang Lee, Andrea Lee, Yan Liu 8:24 am : Moriya Jutanugarn, Anna Nordqvist, Lauren Coughlin

: Moriya Jutanugarn, Anna Nordqvist, Lauren Coughlin 8:36 am : Soo Bin Joo, Dewi Weber, Clarisa Temelo (a)

: Soo Bin Joo, Dewi Weber, Clarisa Temelo (a) 8:48 am : Hira Naveed, Aditi Ashok, Casandra Alexander

: Hira Naveed, Aditi Ashok, Casandra Alexander 9:00 am : Bronte Law, Jenny Shin, Albane Valenzuela

: Bronte Law, Jenny Shin, Albane Valenzuela 12:00 pm : Wei-Ling Hsu, Aline Krauter, Weiwei Zhang

: Wei-Ling Hsu, Aline Krauter, Weiwei Zhang 12:12 pm : Gianna Clemente (a), Shannon Tan, Nataliya Guseva

: Gianna Clemente (a), Shannon Tan, Nataliya Guseva 12:24 pm : Mirabel Ting, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, In Gee Chun

: Mirabel Ting, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, In Gee Chun 12:36 pm : Miyu Yamashita, Ariya Jutanugarn, Hannah Green

: Miyu Yamashita, Ariya Jutanugarn, Hannah Green 12:48 pm : Nelly Korda, Chisato Iwai, Celine Boutier

: Nelly Korda, Chisato Iwai, Celine Boutier 1:00 pm : Ayaka Furue, Jin Young Ko, Angel Yin

: Ayaka Furue, Jin Young Ko, Angel Yin 1:12 pm : Ingrid Lindblad, Megan Khang, Esther Henseleit

: Ingrid Lindblad, Megan Khang, Esther Henseleit 1:24 pm : Gaby Lopez, Linn Grant, Chanettee Wannasaen

: Gaby Lopez, Linn Grant, Chanettee Wannasaen 1:36 pm : Emily Kristine Pedersen, Ryann O'Toole, Narin An

: Emily Kristine Pedersen, Ryann O'Toole, Narin An 1:48 pm : Azahara Munoz, Alexa Pano, Mimi Rhodes

: Azahara Munoz, Alexa Pano, Mimi Rhodes 2:00 pm: Robyn Choi, Gemma Dryburgh, Morgane Metraux

Hole 10

7:00 am : Gigi Stoll, Ruixin Liu, Yuri Yoshida

: Gigi Stoll, Ruixin Liu, Yuri Yoshida 7:12 am : Carla Bernat Escuder (a), Chiara Tamburlini, Hinako Shibuno

: Carla Bernat Escuder (a), Chiara Tamburlini, Hinako Shibuno 7:24 am : Lottie Woad (a), Perrine Delacour, Leona Maguire

: Lottie Woad (a), Perrine Delacour, Leona Maguire 7:36 am : Ruoning Yin, Charley Hull, Haeran Ryu

: Ruoning Yin, Charley Hull, Haeran Ryu 7:48 am : Jeeno Thitikul, Lydia Ko, Brooke M. Henderson

: Jeeno Thitikul, Lydia Ko, Brooke M. Henderson 8:00 am : Minjee Lee, Mao Saigo, Maja Stark

: Minjee Lee, Mao Saigo, Maja Stark 8:12 am : Rio Takeda, Madelene Sagstrom, Rose Zhang

: Rio Takeda, Madelene Sagstrom, Rose Zhang 8:24 am : Carlota Ciganda, Amy Yang, Lilia Vu

: Carlota Ciganda, Amy Yang, Lilia Vu 8:36 am : Manon De Roey, Jeneath Wong (a), Brianna Do

: Manon De Roey, Jeneath Wong (a), Brianna Do 8:48 am : Helen Briem, Pajaree Anannarukarn, Darcey Harry

: Helen Briem, Pajaree Anannarukarn, Darcey Harry 9:00 am : Paula Reto, Rianne Malixi (a), Gabriela Ruffels

: Paula Reto, Rianne Malixi (a), Gabriela Ruffels 12:00 pm : Muni He, Cassie Porter, Grace Kim

: Muni He, Cassie Porter, Grace Kim 12:12 pm : Jeongeun Lee5, Maria Marin (a), Haeji Kang

: Jeongeun Lee5, Maria Marin (a), Haeji Kang 12:24 pm : Nastasia Nadaud, Arpichaya Yubol, Sara Kouskova

: Nastasia Nadaud, Arpichaya Yubol, Sara Kouskova 12:36 pm : Sei Young Kim, Lucy Li, Hye-Jin Choi

: Sei Young Kim, Lucy Li, Hye-Jin Choi 12:48 pm : Jennifer Kupcho, Stephanie Kyriacou, Ilhee Lee

: Jennifer Kupcho, Stephanie Kyriacou, Ilhee Lee 1:00 pm : Sarah Schmelzel, Miranda Wang, Hyo Joo Kim

: Sarah Schmelzel, Miranda Wang, Hyo Joo Kim 1:12 pm : Nasa Hataoka, Akie Iwai, Somi Lee

: Nasa Hataoka, Akie Iwai, Somi Lee 1:24 pm : Jenny Bae, Patty Tavatanakit, Yuka Saso

: Jenny Bae, Patty Tavatanakit, Yuka Saso 1:36 pm : Saki Baba, Jiwon Jeon, Sophia Popov

: Saki Baba, Jiwon Jeon, Sophia Popov 1:48 pm : Brooke Matthews, Minami Katsu, Benedetta Moresco

: Brooke Matthews, Minami Katsu, Benedetta Moresco 2:00 pm: Youmin Hwang, Ashleigh Buhai, Peiyun Chien

