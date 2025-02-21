"Fans want to see Bryson DeChambeau on TGL": Fans react to Tony Finau's one match TGL contract

Tony Finau recently signed a one-match contract to play for the LA Golf Club at TGL next week. He will be joining Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala for the match.

LA Golf Club is slated to face New York Golf Club on Monday, but Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood are unavailable to play due to prior committments. So Finau has stepped in to play the game. This will be the first time TGL will see a reserve player taking the field.

TGL allows teams to bring in an external substitue in case the starting players are unavailable as long as the replacement is a "PGA Tour member in good standing". Finau is currently World No. 26.

NUCLR Golf posted the announcement of Finau playing at TGL next week on its X account. Fans rushed to the comments section to give their opinions on the news.

"Tony will be a great fit for this. I’m glad Tiger made team golf relevant and showing that Team golf can work," one fan wrote.

"LAGC looks unbeatable," a fan wrote.

While some fans were thrilled with the prospect of seeing the ace golfer play, others expressed their wish of seeing other golfers participate as well, including Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, and LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau. The latter is technically not allowed to play in TGL due to his LIV Golf status.

"Let me just say the quiet part out loud. Fans want to see Bryson DeChambeau on TGL"

"Please get Jordan Spieth on TGL," one fan requested.

"Just need Scheffler to sign now and they pretty much have all the best golfers," another said.

One fan had a hilarious suggestion: "They should of just surprised everyone with a celebrity appearence. Colin could have been preparing to hit a shot, then a random entrance song would start playing, Finau runs out with his 3 wood and pushes Colin out the way. WWE style!"

"The place looks electric, and I can't wait to see it all first-hand" - Tony Finau on playing in TGL

Tony Finau shared his excitement ahead of his TGL debut next week. He talked about his debut on the tech-infused league in a statement.

"I’ve watched many of the TGL matches these past six weeks and I’m looking forward to getting a chance to be a part of it and compete. Team golf is always fun and exciting."

Finau also praised LA Golf Club team members, Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Justin Rose, and Tommy Fleetwood. He said he is ecstatic to play in the "electric" atmosphere on Monday.

"Collin, Sahith, Justin and Tommy are great guys that I respect and enjoy being around. I appreciate Los Angeles Golf Club calling me up for this match. I’m excited to get to SoFi Center. The place looks electric, and I can't wait to see it all first-hand and practice with the team. Monday is going to be a fun night."

LA Golf Club will take on New York Golf Club on Monday at 5 pm ET. Tony Finau will go against Cameron Young of New York.

